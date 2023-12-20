"Nothing like cultivating a generation of gamblers": NHL's gambling partnership extension with $1.44 billion company BetMGM has fans livid

The NHL's recent announcement of a multi-year partnership extension with BetMGM has ignited a wave of concern among fans, prompting discussions about the potential consequences of further intertwining professional sports and the gambling industry:

After the league announced the extension, reactions soon followed on X, formerly Twitter, one fan expressed their concern and said:

"Man, there's nothing like cultivating a generation of gamblers just for some extra cash!!"

While sports betting partnerships are not uncommon in today's landscape, the scope of this renewed collaboration has raised eyebrows among fans who worry about the impact on the sport's culture. Fans even brought up the recent sports gambling multi-game suspension of the Ottawa Senators' Shane Pinto.

Under the extended partnership, BetMGM retains its status as the Official Sports Betting and Gaming Partner of the NHL. The deal includes provisions for the creation of specialized VIP fan experiences and the development of team and league-branded casino games featuring NHL imagery. Furthermore, BetMGM will enjoy prominent exposure during nationally televised broadcasts in the U.S., receiving significant branding and visibility. Notably, the company reported a net revenue of around $1.44 billion in 2022.

The integration of sports betting partners into the visual landscape of broadcasts, including digitally enhanced dasherboards and virtual slot in-ice ads, has become a contentious point for some fans. Critics argue that such pervasive branding may inadvertently normalize sports betting and contribute to the desensitization of viewers, particularly younger audiences, to the potential risks associated with gambling.

Just another cash grab? Breaking down the NHL's dueling efforts of partnering with BetMGM while also emphasizing playing responsibly with the Bet Responsibly.™ campaign

Despite the concerns, both BetMGM and the NHL assert a commitment to responsible gaming education. The partnership aligns with the American Gaming Association's Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ campaign, which aims to promote responsible sports wagering among both new and experienced bettors.

The initiative focuses on educating the public about the importance of responsible gaming practices, seeking to mitigate the potential negative consequences associated with sports betting.

By emphasizing responsible gaming education, the gambling site and the NHL hope to strike a balance between capitalizing on the growing popularity of sports betting and addressing the ethical considerations surrounding its promotion.

As the partnership evolves, fans will be closely watching to see how the league's engagement with the gambling industry may influence the broader fan experience and the perception of professional hockey in the years to come. The intersection of sports and gambling remains a dynamic and evolving landscape, and the NHL's partnership with BetMGM is a notable chapter in this ongoing narrative.