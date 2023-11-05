Nottingham Forest pay moving tribute to former Penguin Adam Johnson ahead of Aston Villa game

Adam Johnson, the former Nottingham Panthers player, was remembered in a touching show of togetherness and homage by Nottingham Forest fans during Sunday's Premier League game against Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old American tragically died during a hockey matchup against rivals Sheffield Steelers when he was accidentally struck by an opponent's skate, resulting in a fatal throat injury.

The emotional memorial began with a significant gesture as soccer fans at the City Ground rose to their feet in the 47th minute of the match, a poignant choice symbolizing Johnson's jersey number during his time with the Panthers.

This heartfelt moment of applause and reflection was accompanied by a large image of Johnson displayed on the arena's big scoreboard, ensuring that his memory lived on in the hearts of those in attendance.

To further honor Johnson's legacy, a replica of his No. 47 jersey was unfurled in the stands, serving as a powerful visual representation of the deep respect and affection fans held for him.

Nottingham Forest took to social media to spread the word about the planned tribute, reaching out to their vast online community of over 600,000 followers, emphasizing that their thoughts continued to be with all those affected by Johnson's tragic passing and vowing that he would never be forgotten.

They said:

"Our thoughts continue to go out to everyone affected by Adam’s tragic passing. He will never be forgotten."

The Nottingham Panthers, deeply affected by the loss of one of their own, responded to the tribute announcement by quoting the post and using one black and one yellow heart in their team's colors, a simple yet powerful expression of their grief and support for Johnson's family and the broader community.

The impact of Adam Johnson's untimely death reverberated throughout the city of Nottingham, and on a somber Saturday, many gathered at the Motorpoint Arena to sign a book of condolence. Supporters walked onto the ice, which was covered with a carpet, while players and Panthers staff joined them.

Chris Ellis remembers Adam Johnson's impact as a leader and mentor

Mental health charities were also present at the memorial, providing crucial support to those deeply affected by the tragic loss of Johnson. Inside the soccer stadium, a memorial jersey in honor of Adam Johnson was made available for sale, with the proceeds contributing to a fundraising campaign aimed at assisting the player's grieving family.

Reflecting on the profound impact Adam Johnson had, Chris Ellis, a member of the Panthers' backroom team, said:

"The younger players looked up to him. He wasn't a captain but was so obviously a leader. He was a joy to work with."

