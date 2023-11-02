Nottingham Panthers announce special event to remember Adam Johnson

The Nottingham Panthers have announced that they will be holding a special event to honor the life and memory of Adam Johnson. The gathering is scheduled for November 4th, which falls on a Saturday evening.

It’s an opportunity for supporters, the general public, and even the team to come together.

A special event to remember Adam Johnson

The event will be held at the Motorpoint Arena, opening its doors to the public at 5:30 p.m. GMT and the last entry will be at 9:00 p.m GMT. Attendees can only enter through Bolero Square. And remember to allow yourself a little extra time for security checks.

There’s a Book of Condolence in the foyer for those who prefer not to go on the ice. Attendees will be able to enter the ice carpet and sign the Books of Condolence.

Expand Tweet

The event will also provide a gathering place for fans. Some seating areas will be available for fans who want to sit with other fans. Visitors can also view the flower tributes and things left outside the Motorpoint Arena, and they are encouraged to leave their own tributes in Bolero Square.

A poignant two-minute silence will take place at 8:20 p.m. GMT in memory of Adam. This will be a quiet night of reflection, but it’ll also be a time for people to connect and converse. For those who were affected by Adam’s loss, and need more support, local mental health charities will be in the Motorpoint Arena foyer.

A bit about Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson was a prominent figure in ice hockey. He was born in 1994 and grew up in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. One thing people admired about him was his passion for the sport. He played for many teams in different countries throughout his ice hockey career, showcasing his versatility and ability to adapt.

His position as a center in American men's ice hockey allowed him to demonstrate both offensive and defensive skills.

In the United States, Johnson played for several teams, some of which include the Indiana Ice, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Ontario Reign, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He also had a stint with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The time he spent with these teams showed his ability to perform at a high level in the competitive environment of the AHL and NHL.

His stay in the UK was defined by his stint with the Nottingham Panthers, where he had a tremendous influence.