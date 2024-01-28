"Now fine your refs for making made up rules": Fans slam NHL refs as Tyler Myers fined $5,000 for elbowing Columbus' Sean Kuraly

During a recent game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tyler Myers faced a penalty of $5,000 for an infraction committed in the third period at 11:51. Myers, who is a defenseman, elbowed forward Sean Kuraly, resulting in the maximum penalty according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that the money from the fine would go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Following the announcement, NHL Player Safety shared the news on X (formerly Twitter):

"Vancouver’s Tyler Myers has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for elbowing Columbus’ Sean Kuraly."

This post sparked a range of reactions from NHL fans on X.

One fan took the opportunity to voice their frustration with the officiating in the NHL, stating,

"now fine your refs for making made up rules."

Some fans also appreciated the commentary provided during the game, with one noting,

"I appreciate Shorty calling out the referees for completely subverting the rulebook."

A fan acknowledged a different aspect of the game, giving credit where it's due:

"Standing ovation for Canucks penalty-killing. Now I have seen everything this season."

Tyler Myers' role in remarkable comeback victory over Blue Jackets

Down 4-1 with nine minutes left in the third period, the Vancouver Canucks staged a remarkable return to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime. Brock Boeser’s hat trick, which included an assist on the game-winning play for Elias Pettersson’s second goal of the night, resulted in a comeback.

"Finally, it’s been a long time but I’m just trying to play the right way every night. So, that’s just the cherry on top," Boeser said.

Coach Rick Tocchet praised the team's response to adversity.

"To be an elite team, you’re going to have adversity, you’re going to have penalties, unfortunate bounces," Tocchet said. "So you just learn, you keep growing as a team. It’s one of those things you’re happy for the adversity that hits the team and how you react. ... It was an exciting game. It was an exciting game."

Tyler Myers received a five-minute penalty and game misconduct after elbowing Kuraly in the third period. The Canucks were able to kill the penalty, limiting Columbus to only one shot on goal.