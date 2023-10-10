"Now introducing The National Homophobic League" - Fans react to NHL's reported Pride Tape decision

NHL fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were shocked by the league's reported new policy banning the wrapping of hockey sticks with rainbow-themed Pride Tape as part of players' initiative to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

Last season's special-themed Pride jerseys caused several on-ice controversies in the NHL. Many players chose not to wear them on Pride Night, citing religious beliefs. In June of this year, league commissioner Gary Bettman announced a ban on teams wearing special-themed jerseys during warmups or practice, citing it as a form of "distraction."

The ban on Pride Tape is the latest development in the National Hockey League's efforts to distance itself from special initiatives that caused discomfort among a small group of players last season. This season, players in the league won't be allowed to wrap the Pride Tape around their sticks anymore.

The decision of the league did not resonate well with fans; they took to X/Twitter to express their dismay, with one fan expressing his opinion, writing:

"Now introducing The National Homophobic League?"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other best reactions to the National Hockey League's latest development:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The NHL bans wrapping Pride Tape around hockey sticks

According to a report by Outsports, an NHL spokesperson confirmed the ban on all 32 teams and players from taping their hockey sticks with rainbow-themed Pride Tape this season.

While the wearing of Pride jerseys has caused some issues for players in the league, the wrapping of the sticks with Pride Tape in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community has been an individual choice.

After the special-themed jerseys, the rainbow tapes were the few last remaining ways for a player to express solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. It came following the updated memo issued by the NHL to all teams last week.

Also Read: NHL Pride Tape Controversy explained: All you need to know about LGBTQ+ friendly gesture reportedly being banned

As reported last week, the National Hockey League delivered an updated memo to all the 32 teams in the league. The previously sent memo caused widespread confusion and questions among the franchises regarding the rules and guidelines for the 2023-24 season.

As a result, the National Hockey League issued an updated version of the memo to all teams in an attempt to clarify the "confusion."

According to the updated memo, the rules and guidelines mentioned in the initial memo only limit teams and players to on-ice conduct and do not prohibit them from participating in special events outside of the hockey rink.

In addition, teams cannot force players to take part in special events. It's worth noting that teams are still permitted to host Pride Night and sell special-themed jerseys this season, but they won't be seen on the ice.

Also Read: NHL clears "confusion" around Pride Night initiatives in updated memo