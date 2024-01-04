"Now suspend Cousins", "Ridiculous": Jason Zucker suspended three games for boarding Nick Cousins; fans demand action against Panthers forward

Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker has been handed a three-game suspension following a controversial boarding incident involving Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins. The incident occurred at 19:09 of the second period during Tuesday night's game, as Zucker checked Cousins from behind, causing him to collide face-first with the boards.

The altercation stemmed from an earlier play where Cousins had elbowed Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki in the head while he was on his knees. In response, Zucker delivered a forceful hit on Cousins and subsequently engaged in a fight with Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling. Zucker received a five-minute major for boarding and an additional five minutes for fighting.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice revealed that Nick Cousins entered concussion protocol after the game. Despite Jason Zucker's one assist and 8:55 time on the ice, the Panthers secured a 4-1 victory.

The suspension has sparked discussions among fans, with many expressing their dissatisfaction and demanding action against Cousins for his initial elbowing incident.

The incident underscores the ongoing debate surrounding player safety in the NHL and the need for stringent measures to prevent dangerous plays on the ice.

Jason Zucker's Dynamic Journey From Nevada's First NHL Player to Prolific Career with the Arizona Coyotes

In the current season, Jason Zucker has made a notable impact for the Arizona Coyotes, playing in 29 games and contributing with six goals and six assists. He is the first Nevada-raised draft pick and player in NHL history. Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the second round of the 2010 NHL Draft, Zucker's exceptional speed on the ice can be attributed to his mother's figure skating background and his father's role in building ice rinks.

Despite a slow start to his NHL career, Zucker's determination prevailed. He played two seasons with the USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, winning three gold medals in 2009 and 2010. Zucker's collegiate career at the University of Denver showcased his talent, earning 91 points in 78 games.

His professional journey saw a breakthrough with the Minnesota Wild, scoring at least 20 goals in four consecutive seasons, achieving career-highs of 33 goals and 64 points in 2017-18.

Traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2020, Jason Zucker continued his success, concluding his tenure with a fifth 20-goal season in 2022-23. His journey took a turn when he signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes on July 1, 2023, adding another chapter to his impressive career.