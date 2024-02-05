"Now whose flow do I get to admire?" - NHL fans react as Tyler Bertuzzi shaves his head clean for a noble cause 

NHL fans recently learned that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi decided to shave his signature flowing lock for a noble cause. The news quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering a wave of reactions from fans, some of whom appreciated Bertuzzi's selfless gesture.

The news was first shared by Maple Leafs reporter David Alter, who quoted Bertuzzi in his tweet:

"Tyler Bertuzzi donated his hair to kids with cancer: 'A lady in Michigan does it for me so it was kind of the perfect time and donated again to kids with cancer.'"

One dedicated NHL fan shared the news on the Reddit Hockey Community. They posted a link from B/R Open Ice about Bertuzzi's decision to give up his iconic hairstyle.

Some fans couldn't help but express a tinge of humor and nostalgia. One fan playfully wrote,

"Kudos to him, but now whose flow do I get to admire?"

Another fan humorously envisioned Bertuzzi, wrote,

"I know how this works, but I can't help but picture Bertuzzi walking into a children’s cancer ward at a hospital with a handful of his own hair and being like 'You want this? You can totally have it for free…'"

Some fans couldn't resist connecting Bertuzzi's new look to his on-ice performance, with one writing,

Let's hope he plays better now. He was very unique looking with the long hair. Like Burns and Big Joe with their Santa Claus beards."

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi surprises teammates with charitable gesture

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi surprised his teammates with his new look after returning from the NHL bye week.

Bertuzzi had donated his hair to 'Wigs for Kids,' a charitable organization supporting children with cancer. The hairstylist behind this act of kindness is Alyssa Bellestri, based in Michigan.

Explaining his decision, Bertuzzi said (via David Alter of The Hockey News):

"I donated my hair last year, and the lady who does it for me is in Michigan too. So it was kind of the perfect timing again to donate to kids with cancer."

"It’s tough for the kids and the family and little things like that. Instead of just cutting it off and putting it in the garbage, you may as well donate to them."

This wasn't Bertuzzi's first involvement with 'Wigs for Kids.' He had previously supported the organization while playing for the Detroit Red Wings in 2022. Despite a challenging season with the Maple Leafs, Bertuzzi expressed optimism, saying,

"I'm looking forward to finishing the second half strong."