The Carolina Hurricanes are heading to their first Eastern Conference Final since 2019. In an intense and thrilling game five matchup, the Carolina Hurricanes emerged victorious against the New Jersey Devils in overtime. The win propelled the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference final, with a goal from Jesper Fast on the power play securing the win.

Canes fans were ecstatic after the victory and took to Twitter to share their happiness.

chris✌🏼 @sonohedman i’m the biggest carolina hurricanes fan in the world the next 3 weeks i’m the biggest carolina hurricanes fan in the world the next 3 weeks

John Farrell @JJFarrell451 The Carolina Hurricanes made short work of the New Jersey Devils, the team that took out the Rangers, winning the series in 5 games after a 3-2 OT win tonight... The Carolina Hurricanes made short work of the New Jersey Devils, the team that took out the Rangers, winning the series in 5 games after a 3-2 OT win tonight...

That Uniform Nerd Alex @ChiaEstevez @Canes This Carolina Hurricanes team certainly plays a different brand of hockey than the other teams remaining in the playoffs. I'm starting to get 2004 Tampa Bay Lightning vibes of a team people keep underestimating that keeps winning playoff series. #NHL This Carolina Hurricanes team certainly plays a different brand of hockey than the other teams remaining in the playoffs. I'm starting to get 2004 Tampa Bay Lightning vibes of a team people keep underestimating that keeps winning playoff series. #NHL @Canes

Carolina Hurricanes fans rejoice as Jesper Fast is the hero

The game started with a quick goal from the Devils' Dawson Mercer, who slapped a stretch pass past Frederik Andersen midway through the first period. However, the Hurricanes responded quickly, with Jaccob Slavin finding the back of the net with a shot from the blue line just 50 seconds into the second period.

Timo Meier soon took the Devils lead again, burying a multi-chance opportunity past Andersen, but Brent Burns brought it back even before the end of the period with a powerful slap shot from the blue line that Schmid never saw.

Eric Tulsky pls The @NHLFlames need to take notes on how the Carolina Hurricanes operate, missing their 2 best players? Eastern conference finals bound.Eric Tulsky pls #Flames The @NHLFlames need to take notes on how the Carolina Hurricanes operate, missing their 2 best players? Eastern conference finals bound. Eric Tulsky pls #Flames

The game remained tied throughout the remainder of regulation, with both teams pushing hard for the win. In overtime, the tension only increased, and it was Jonas Siegenthaler's mistake that proved costly for the Devils. Siegenthaler flipped a puck over the boards, resulting in a delay of game penalty and giving the Hurricanes a crucial power play opportunity.

Tic-Tac-Gol! @tictacgol



O Carolina Hurricanes vence, elimina o New Jersey Devils em cinco jogos e segue em busca da Stanley Cup!



#LetsGoCanes 🌪️ ROCK YOU LIKE A HURRICANE!O Carolina Hurricanes vence, elimina o New Jersey Devils em cinco jogos e segue em busca da Stanley Cup! 🌪️ ROCK YOU LIKE A HURRICANE! 🎶O Carolina Hurricanes vence, elimina o New Jersey Devils em cinco jogos e segue em busca da Stanley Cup!#LetsGoCanes https://t.co/zfA2GlL9AO

Stone Cold Sid - OLD ACCOUNT BACK! @StoneColdSid Carolina Hurricanes with an impressive series win with all of the Injuries they have... Carolina Hurricanes with an impressive series win with all of the Injuries they have...

Sarah @sarahxkitt I am such a Carolina hurricanes fan right now I am such a Carolina hurricanes fan right now

Jesper Fast was the hero of the night, tipping home a shot from Jesperi Kotkeniemmi past Akira Schmid to seal the win for the Hurricanes. The Carolina fans erupted with joy, knowing that their team had secured a spot in the Eastern Conference final.

Adam Kierszenblat @Adamkblat The Carolina Hurricanes are Eastern Conference Finals bound!! Maybe now they will get the respect they deserve. The Carolina Hurricanes are Eastern Conference Finals bound!! Maybe now they will get the respect they deserve.

Karan @Karan8263 @FriedgeHNIC Florida Vs Carolina gonna be a Banger of a series @FriedgeHNIC Florida Vs Carolina gonna be a Banger of a series

Carolina Hurricanes' victory in game five was a true team effort, with key contributions from players on both ends of the ice. Frederik Andersen made crucial saves throughout the game, keeping his team in it despite the Devils' best efforts. The Hurricanes' defense was also impressive, with Slavin and Burns both finding the back of the net while also helping to shut down the Devils' offense.

Jacob Cheris @JCheris17 We have all heard the phrase "next man up mentality." No team has done that better than the Carolina Hurricanes. No Svechnikov, Pacioretty and Teravainen, and guys like Martinook and Fast step up, that is incredible. They deserved to win this series. We have all heard the phrase "next man up mentality." No team has done that better than the Carolina Hurricanes. No Svechnikov, Pacioretty and Teravainen, and guys like Martinook and Fast step up, that is incredible. They deserved to win this series.

The Carolina Hurricanes will now await the winner between the Panthers and Maple Leafs to determine their next opponent. Regardless of who they face, the Hurricanes have shown that they have what it takes to compete at the highest level and make a deep run in the playoffs. With their talent, depth, and never-say-die attitude, the Hurricanes are a team to be reckoned with, and they will surely be looking to continue their playoff success in the Eastern Conference final.

