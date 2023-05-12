The Carolina Hurricanes are heading to their first Eastern Conference Final since 2019. In an intense and thrilling game five matchup, the Carolina Hurricanes emerged victorious against the New Jersey Devils in overtime. The win propelled the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference final, with a goal from Jesper Fast on the power play securing the win.
Canes fans were ecstatic after the victory and took to Twitter to share their happiness.
Carolina Hurricanes fans rejoice as Jesper Fast is the hero
The game started with a quick goal from the Devils' Dawson Mercer, who slapped a stretch pass past Frederik Andersen midway through the first period. However, the Hurricanes responded quickly, with Jaccob Slavin finding the back of the net with a shot from the blue line just 50 seconds into the second period.
Timo Meier soon took the Devils lead again, burying a multi-chance opportunity past Andersen, but Brent Burns brought it back even before the end of the period with a powerful slap shot from the blue line that Schmid never saw.
The game remained tied throughout the remainder of regulation, with both teams pushing hard for the win. In overtime, the tension only increased, and it was Jonas Siegenthaler's mistake that proved costly for the Devils. Siegenthaler flipped a puck over the boards, resulting in a delay of game penalty and giving the Hurricanes a crucial power play opportunity.
Jesper Fast was the hero of the night, tipping home a shot from Jesperi Kotkeniemmi past Akira Schmid to seal the win for the Hurricanes. The Carolina fans erupted with joy, knowing that their team had secured a spot in the Eastern Conference final.
Carolina Hurricanes' victory in game five was a true team effort, with key contributions from players on both ends of the ice. Frederik Andersen made crucial saves throughout the game, keeping his team in it despite the Devils' best efforts. The Hurricanes' defense was also impressive, with Slavin and Burns both finding the back of the net while also helping to shut down the Devils' offense.
The Carolina Hurricanes will now await the winner between the Panthers and Maple Leafs to determine their next opponent. Regardless of who they face, the Hurricanes have shown that they have what it takes to compete at the highest level and make a deep run in the playoffs. With their talent, depth, and never-say-die attitude, the Hurricanes are a team to be reckoned with, and they will surely be looking to continue their playoff success in the Eastern Conference final.