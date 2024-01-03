"Numbers only tell half of the story!" - NHL fans react as Sidney Crosby hits yet another historic milestone in 2024

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has made his mark in the history of hockey by reaching a total of 1,540 career points. This achievement has pushed him to the 12th position on the all-time points list.

As the news broke, social media started buzzing with reactions from NHL fans. Among the many reactions, one fan's words stood out:

"Numbers only tell half of the story!"

While Crosby's statistics are undeniably impressive, they fail to fully capture his leadership qualities, his resilience in overcoming injuries, and his unwavering commitment to excellence. This sentiment resonates with many fans who have closely followed Crosby's career because his influence goes beyond mere numbers.

Sidney Crosby scored 21 goals and 17 assists in 36 games this season, for an outstanding total of 38 points.

His journey from his "Golden Goal” in the 2010 Winter Olympics to leading the Penguins to several Stanley Cup triumphs, is adorned with moments that have deeply touched the fans across the globe.

Sidney Crosby's heartwarming gesture

Sidney Crosby is not only skilled on the ice but also consistently known for showing heartwarming gestures. And one particular incident stands out as a testament to Crosby’s character.

During the 2015 World Championship, Tyson Barrie, who was playing alongside Crosby, witnessed firsthand how the Penguins captain treated his agent, Bayner Pettinger. It is worth noting that Pettinger had previously worked for Team Canada and had publicly come out as gay.

Pettinger happened to sit next to Crosby when attending one of the BioSteel camps in Montreal. In their conversation, Pettinger mentioned how fantastic the Pride warmup jerseys are. To everyone’s surprise, including Pettinger, Crosby later presented him with a Pride jersey as a gesture of his support.

"Bayner FaceTimed me a couple months later, almost in tears,” Barrie said.”

“The concierge at his condo called him and was like hey, there’s a big package here for you, can you come down and grab it? Turns out Sid had gotten a Pride jersey framed for Bayner. He wrote, ‘Bayner, proud of you.’ That’s the kind of guy he is." Barrie added.

Crosby and his team will next face the Boston Bruins on January 4.