NY Rangers' Mika Zibanejad to be a DJ at the Lollapalooza festival

The music scene is set to ignite as DJ Mika Zibanejad takes the stage at Lollapalooza Stockholm on Day 2, Friday, June 30.

This won't be the first time Zibanejad will showcase his DJ skills, as he previously performed at the Summerburst annual music festival in 2019. Combining his passion for music with his hockey prowess, Zibanejad is ready to electrify the crowd once again.

Zibanejad's passion for music ignited during his teenage years, and he began producing his own songs at the age of 19. With a few singles already released, including the track "Moves," he shows his versatility by incorporating his original beats into his DJ performances. He also incorporates well-known tracks to cater to the crowd's preferences.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce Yes... this is real. DJ Mika Zibanejad is performing a set at Lollapalooza Stockholm 🤯 Yes... this is real. DJ Mika Zibanejad is performing a set at Lollapalooza Stockholm 🤯🎧 https://t.co/UnXJua7Jb9

Following a grueling hockey season, music has served as a therapeutic outlet for Zibanejad. He loves doing different kinds of things in the offseason. In 2019, after returning home to Stockholm after the Rangers' regular season, he juggled various commitments.

Alongside DJ gigs, he worked as an analyst during the 2019 IIHF World Championship on Swedish TV and focused on his music and physical training to prepare for the upcoming season.

Prioritizing his offseason workouts and striving to be in peak condition, Mika Zibanejad knows how to keep himself in a good mental state. He emphasizes the importance of continuous improvement, both physically and mentally, as he aims to take his performance to new heights.

A look at Mika Zibanejad's NHL career

Mika Zibanejad was selected by the Ottawa Senators with the sixth pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. During his first NHL season, Zibanejad displayed his potential by contributing an assist in his debut game with the Senators on Oct. 7, 2011. However, after playing nine games, he was sent back to Djurgardens to continue his development.

In the 2012-13 season, Zibanejad began his journey with the Senators' AHL affiliate, the Binghamton Senators. On Jan. 30, 2013, he scored his first NHL goal against the Montreal Canadiens. By the end of the season, Zibanejad had accumulated seven goals and 20 points in 42 games.

The following season, Zibanejad's progress continued as he spent only six games with Binghamton before being recalled to the Senators in October 2013. It was in the 2014-15 that Zibanejad truly emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the NHL.

Mika Zibanejad's tenure with the Senators came to an end when he was traded to the New York Rangers on July 18, 2016. March 5, 2020, will forever be etched in Zibanejad's legacy. On that day, he achieved a remarkable feat by scoring five goals, including the game-winning goal just 33 seconds into overtime, in a thrilling 6-5 victory against the Washington Capitals.

