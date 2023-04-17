NYPD vs FDNY: 2 viral fights break out in annual hockey game

The annual NYPD vs FDNY hockey exhibition game is one of the most intriguing and anticipated events that took place at the UBS Arena on Saturday. The game between the two departments is also dubbed as a friendly game to raise money for charity.

However, nothing was as friendly during the NYPD vs FDNY game as the 17,000 spectators present at the UBS Arena witnessed a wild altercation between players not once but on numerous occasions.

With 30 seconds left in the third period, FDNY's John Perreta and NYPD's James Hall dropped the gloves. Perreta came out victorious over James. Paerreta unleashed a sequence of blows before taking Hall down with a big right hand to the jaw.

Here's another video of the altercation during the game:

The game was not all friendly, as both teams got physical with each other, resulting in the occurrence of gloves dropping on various occasions. FDNY eventually won it 8-5.

Wayne Gretzky makes special appeareance at NYPD vs FDNY game

The annual exhibition game between New York Fire Department (FDNY) and New York Police Department (NYPD) marked the 49th annual exhibition game between the two teams on Saturday at the UBS Arena on Long Island.

The annual game between the two departments provides an opportunity to raise awareness and also raise funds to support important causes. The event was carried out by Barstool TV as the official broadcaster for the event. "Spittin Chiclets" hosts Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnete were the commentators for the event.

Each year, the event marks one of the most intriguing and anticipated events in the sport of hockey. What made the event even more memorable was the presence of "The Great One," Wayne Gretzky, who made a special appearance during the NYPD vs FDNY game.

While Wayne Gretzky was in the commentary, he recalled his playing days with the New York Rangers and how excited he used to be for the game. "The Great One," also shared an interesting story when he was invited to watch an NYPD vs FDNY exhibition game during his playing time. Gretzky said:

"I remember being in New York and the police and the fire department hockey players said, 'Wayne, you gotta come to our game. We hate each other.' And I said, 'How could you guys hate each other; aren't you on the same team, saving lives?'"

