''Obviously we're pissed off'' - Lightning star reveals how team is still not over Stanley Cup loss to Maple Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning, one of the most dominant teams in recent NHL history, found themselves in an unfamiliar and frustrating position last season.

They were on the brink of becoming "that team" – the one that would lose a playoff series to the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time in 19 years. It was a scenario they were determined to avoid at all costs.

Mikhail Sergachev, reflecting on the disappointment of falling short in the playoffs on "32 Thoughts," said,

"In my head, we should've won the Cup. Every year we should win the Cup, in my head. Yeah, obviously we're pissed off. We don't want to lose"

The Lightning had been riding high, with a three-year streak of trips to the Stanley Cup Final, and they certainly didn't consider themselves underdogs despite finishing below the Maple Leafs in a competitive Atlantic Division.

The series that unfolded was nothing short of intense, going the distance in six wild games, with Toronto eventually edging Tampa in total goals.

"We don't want to be the team that Toronto finally got to the second round, and they beat the Tampa Bay Lightning. They didn't go through the second round. But we didn't want to be that and lose to them," Sergachev emphasized, highlighting the competitive spirit that drives the Lightning.

The scars of that playoff exit are still fresh, and as the new season approaches, Tampa Bay is channeling its frustration into a renewed hunger for success.

Despite facing challenges like the flat salary cap, which led to key personnel departures, including Alex Killorn, Ross Colton, and their entire fourth line, the team remains determined to reclaim their championship form.

Lightning's head coach Jon Cooper prepares tactical changes for the upcoming NHL season

Sergachev revealed that head coach Jon Cooper is already working hard, making tactical adjustments for the upcoming season. It's a sign that the Lightning are not resting on their laurels but are actively evolving their game to stay at the top.

"He's evolving in the game of hockey too," Sergachev said of Cooper's commitment to winning. "We've got new changes coming this year. I'm not going to say where. You guys will figure it out easy when we play."

As Tampa Bay gear up for the new season, the message is clear, they are still "pissed off" about their playoff loss, and they're determined to prove that they remain a force to be reckoned with in the NHL.