"Of course I know who Charles Barkley is" - Jack Eichel clears the air after previous meeting with NBA legend was taken out of context

Jack Eichel, the star player of the Vegas Golden Knights, addressed the supposed misunderstanding that occurred during an encounter with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. The incident took place during the Stanley Cup Finals, where Barkley was in attendance after fulfilling his basketball obligations.
Barkley, known for his charismatic personality, shared on the Sportsnet broadcast that he approached Eichel at a hotel and praised his abilities, only to receive a perplexed response. However, Eichel has now clarified the situation, deeming it "unfortunate" and "taken out of context."
According to Eichel, he was engaged in a conversation with someone when Charles Barkley briefly introduced himself, expressing his desire not to interrupt. Eichel acknowledged that he is well aware of Barkley's iconic status, asserting,
"Of course I know who Charles Barkley is, I don't think there's anyone on the planet who doesn't."
Since TNT began broadcasting hockey games in 2021, the NBA and NHL broadcasters have engaged in cross-promotions, leading to Barkley's involvement in hockey productions. Eichel commended Barkley's interest in the sport and appreciated the camaraderie established by the TNT crew.
As the Golden Knights hold a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, they aim to secure their first-ever Stanley Cup Finals title against the Panthers on Tuesday night, with the game being broadcast on TNT.
The phenomenal journey of Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley enjoyed a remarkable stint in the NBA spanning 16 seasons from 1984 to 2000. Standing tall at an impressive height of 6'6" and blessed with incredible strength, agility, and versatility, Barkley's presence on the court was nothing short of formidable.
Selected as the fifth overall pick during the 1984 draft, Barkley left an indelible impact upon entering the league with the Philadelphia 76ers. His reputation for aggressive rebounding and explosive scoring solidified his position as a dominant force among power forwards in that era.
When Barkley became a member of the Phoenix Suns in 1992, there was no looking back. His time with the team helped him flaunt the exceptional professional abilities that earned him great credibility in the basketball world. During the 1992-1993 season, he showcased his skills and grabbed the NBA MVP award.
Barkley's ability to score both inside and outside of the paint, along with being a master passer, set him apart as an offensive powerhouse on-court.
Barkley was not only recognized individually but also celebrated on a global level. He represented the USA in the 1992 Olympics as part of the iconic "Dream Team," which won a gold medal. Though Barkley never won an NBA championship, his impact on the game was undeniable.
He was an 11-time NBA All-Star, named to the All-NBA First Team five times, and earned a reputation for his candid and often controversial off-court personality.