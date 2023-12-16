"Oilers can’t pass this up" - NHL fans react as veteran goalie Antti Raanta gets placed on waivers

Fans reacted to the Carolina Hurricanes' surprising move on Saturday afternoon of placing goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers.

Raanta, 34, has had a challenging season, going 6-5-1, a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.61 and a save percentage (SV%) of .854. The decision to place him on waivers suggests that the team is exploring options and looking for a fresh direction in the goaltending department.

Raanta's current contract, a one-year deal worth $1.5 million signed in July, is up for grabs for any of the 31 other NHL clubs. The waiver process allows teams to claim a player within 24 hours. Raanta's statistics and experience could make him an appealing option for teams seeking goaltending depth.

As the news broke, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman took to Twitter to share the development:

"Raanta (CAR) is on waivers."

This announcement sparked a flurry of reactions from NHL fans on Twitter, each offering their take on the situation.

One fan expressed the sentiment that the Edmonton Oilers should consider claiming Raanta:

"Oilers can’t pass this up .. correct..??"

Another fan voiced optimism for Raanta's future, hoping that he would get claimed and find a fresh start with a new team:

"Wow, hope he gets claimed and gets a fresh start."

However, not all reactions were filled with optimism. One fan acknowledged the necessity of the move:

"Sad but needed to happen, maybe he’s going to the AHL."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Why Hurricanes placed goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers?

The Carolina Hurricanes have placed 34-year-old goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers, signaling their intent to explore the trade market for a goalie. TSN's Pierre LeBrun suggests that the Hurricanes are open to making a move, but nothing is imminent.

NHL insider Chris Johnston tweeted:

"Placed on NHL waivers today: Antti Raanta (CAR)."

The Athletic's NHL insider Pierre LeBrun responded:

"Hurricanes will likely be in the trade market for a goalie eventually, but nothing appears imminent at the moment."

Raanta, in his third year with the Hurricanes, was playing on a one-year, $1.5 million contract and had struggled recently, with a 0-3-1 record, 4.75 goals-against average and .805 save percentage in his last five games.

Despite a solid career with a 2.49 goals-against average over 265 games, Antti Raanta's recent performance led to his placement behind Pyotr Kochetkov on the goalie depth chart.

Carolina is looking to address their goaltending situation, as Raanta's struggles persisted.

