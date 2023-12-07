Oilers CEO speaks on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's future in Edmonton as contract extension nears

Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson recently spoke about the future of superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with the Alberta-based franchise as talk of both players' extensions reaches closer.

Both McDavid and Draisaitl are two of the best players in the league. The duo ended the 2022-23 season with career-high numbers. However, this season has not been great for the two, and a large part of the credit goes to the Oilers' lopsided start to the season.

Given Connor MvcDavid and Leon Draisaitl's efficiency last season, it injected a belief among the fan base that this could the year when the duo get their hands on the coveted Cup. However, due to an underwhelming start, the narrative has completely changed, with the Oilers in 30th place in the league.

The Oilers' turbulent start to the season led to rumors that Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's time with the organization could come to an end and that both may ask for a trade soon.

The Edmonton Oilers have already signed their core players for a considerable period. The re-signing of McDavid and Draisaitl is the next major task for the franchise.

Both players are into their tenth season with the Oilers. Nevertheless,CEO Jeff Jackson reckons McDavid and Draisaitl have a long time ahead of them with the franchise (via Heavy Hockey):

"I said it in my opening media availability when I got the job, our job is to be there competing for the Cup,” said Jackson. “There’s urgency to it, there’s windows, but (McDavid and Draisaitl) are still young, and there’s a lot of runway for them.

"It’s not do or die, but we’ve got to be there competing every year. So, that’s part of the equation, just making sure we’re in the mix to win the Cup. It’s really hard to win the Stanley Cup."

Draisaitl is going to be a UFA following the 2024-25 season, followed by Connor McDavid in the following season. The words from Jackson point to a positive sign regarding McDavid and Draisaitl's extensions.

How have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisitl fared this season?

Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken

Both players led the Oilers in scoring last season, with McDavid finishing atop with 153 points, followed by Draisaitl with 128.

Although the Oilers have had a turbulent start to the season, they have bounced back recently with a four-game winning streak. Unsurprisingly, the duo has also started to find their form. Both Connor McDavid (eight goals and 21 assists) and Leon Drasaitl (10 goals and 19 assists) are leading the scoring sheet for the Oilers with 29 points.

Despite a rough start to the season, the Edmonton Oilers' hopes of making it to the playoffs are not over yet. It will require the consistency of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to help achieve that.