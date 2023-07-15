Oilers' Evander Kane states shocking reason for stepping away from HDA just 3 years after co-founding organization 

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane has announced his surprising decision to step away from the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA), a group he co-founded three years ago. In a statement posted on Twitter, Kane cited concerns over the HDA's leadership and adoption of individual agendas in the organization.

Kane expressed his disapproval of a combative approach taken by some HDA members towards other organizations and groups working towards similar goals. He said that he does not support this method, so he feels compelled to distance himself from the HDA.

Evander Kane @evanderkane Statement: Regarding my association with the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) moving forward.

The HDA, launched in June 2020, aimed to promote diversity and combat racism in hockey. Evander Kane, along with former NHLer Akim Aliu, served as co-heads of the organization. The executive committee included players like Trevor Daley, Matt Dumba, Wayne Simmonds, Chris Stewart and Joel Ward.

The announcement comes in the wake of the NHL and NHL Players' Association forming the Player Inclusion Coalition, which pledged $1 million to support grassroots organizations and initiatives promoting inclusivity in hockey.

The HDA had previously expressed criticism of this coalition, saying that it failed to align with their goals and seemed to be an attempt to appropriate their work. Evander Kane's decision to step away from the HDA highlights differences in goals and approaches within the organization.

While the HDA and its members continue their mission to eradicate racism and promote diversity in hockey, Kane has chosen to pursue other avenues aligned with his vision.

The HDA has released a statement refuting Kane's claims and asserting his limited involvement since its formation in 2020. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how this development impacts both the HDA's ongoing efforts and Evander Kane's future involvement in promoting inclusivity in the sport.

Evander Kane's playoff performance

In the 2022-23 playoffs, Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers played 12 games, recording three goals and two assists for five points.

He had a plus/minus rating of -3 and accumulated 46 penalty minutes during the postseason. Kane contributed one power-play goal and one power-play point, showcasing his effectiveness in special teams situations. He took 38 shots on goal, converting at a rate of 7.9%.

In the playoffs, Kane has participated in 56 games, registering 22 goals and 13 assists for a combined total of 35 points. He has shown a knack of scoring crucial goals, with three game-winning strikes so far.

