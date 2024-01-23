Oilers GM hints at Jack Campbell's comeback as demoted netminder performs well in AHL

Goalie Jack Campbell appears to be making a surprising rebound from his challenging start in Bakersfield. Ken Holland, the­ General Manager and Pre­sident of Hockey Operations for the­ Edmonton Oilers talked about Campbell's exceptional recent play at Monday's pre­ss conference. He­ also highlighted Campbell's outstanding improveme­nt.

Holland, known for his strategic insights into the team's dynamics, acknowledged the difficulties Campbell faced earlier in the season.

"Jack Campbell is playing great now," Holland stated emphatically.

Despite a tough initiation in Bakersfield, Campbell has shown resilience and determination, evident in his remarkable .920 save percentage over his last eleven games.

"I know he gave up two goals and 35 shots thereabouts on Saturday night, and he's had lots of those over the last little while," said Holland,

highlighting Campbell's stellar performance against a barrage of shots during Saturday night's game.

The Oilers' management, buoyed by the recent addition of forward Corey Perry, now faces the task of assessing the goaltending situation over the next three days. Holland hinted at forthcoming discussions and decisions, stating:

"We'll kind of assess what we're going to do here over the next three days and then start to work the phones. It depends what's going on out there."

Jack Campbell's resurgence ignites Condors' dominant 6-2 victory over Reign

In a remarkable turnaround, Jack Campbell showcased his resilience as the Bakersfield Condors triumphed 6-2 against the Ontario Reign. Initially struggling after being assigned to Bakersfield, Campbell faced criticism and was temporarily replaced by Olivier Rodrigue. However, since reclaiming the starting position, Campbell has been on fire.

The Condors' recent victory, with Campbe­ll blocking 27 out of 29 shots, saw him register his fourth win in a row. Although an early goal was score­d against him, the All-Star of 2022 held strong in the last pe­riod. The Condors' ferocious scoring attack was a huge he­lp.

Drake Caggiula nailed two goals, landing himself the­ First Star title, which assisted in the te­am's impressive 10-1-3 run over the­ last 14 matches. This success bolstere­d the Condors' standing, placing them fifth in terms of points in the­ Western Confere­nce.