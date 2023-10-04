Oilers HC provides encouraging update on Mattias Ekholm, Ryan McLeod

In the lead-up to the Edmonton Oilers' season opener on October 11th at the Vancouver Canucks, head coach Jay Woodcroft provided some encouraging updates on the status of key players dealing with injuries during the preseason.

Among those receiving attention were defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who has been nursing a hip flexor injury, and center Ryan McLeod, whose ailment remains undisclosed. Both players have yet to make their preseason appearances.

During Tuesday's practice at the Downtown Community Arena, defensemen Brett Kulak and Markus Niemelainen were also absent due to minor bumps and bruises, resulting in precautionary measures.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft said,

“All of them are trending in the right direction and were held out today for precautionary reasons.”

Despite their lack of preseason game time, the coach made it clear that if this were the Stanley Cup playoffs, Ekholm and McLeod would be in the lineup.

However, the Oilers are opting for a cautious approach during the preseason, prioritizing the players' readiness for regular-season action. Woodcroft expressed confidence that both Ekholm and McLeod would contribute when the games carry greater significance.

The team has the luxury of time on its side, allowing these players to recover fully and avoid rushing their return. Woodcroft stated,

"I expect both to be ready for the start of the year. They're putting good days together. We're listening to our medical people. When you have time, you want to use it, and we've got time," he added.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft on Ekholm

Ekholm, in particular, has been dealing with a hip flexor injury but has been diligently working toward a full recovery. Despite his absence from preseason games, his extensive experience in the league has equipped him to adapt mentally, ensuring he remains sharp when he returns.

Woodcroft added:

"He's an elite-level hockey thinker with intellect, and he's been around the league long enough to be able to manage a game and then physically continue to heal and get better and eventually be in the shape that he wants to be in."

While Ekholm will not be part of the lineup for the upcoming exhibition Battle of Alberta, Oilers fans can anticipate his return in the near future, possibly in the final preseason game against the Seattle Kraken or, more crucially, in time for the season opener against the Canucks.

As the preseason unfolds, Edmonton's coaching staff and medical team are focused on ensuring that these key players are in peak condition for the challenges that lie ahead in the upcoming NHL campaign.