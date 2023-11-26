Oilers' Stuart Skinner headlines Moneypuck's 'Worst Goalies' list with 2 Minnesota Wild tenders in bottom 6

Stuart Skinner, the Edmonton Oilers goaltender, is in discussion in the hockey community following MoneyPuck.com's list of the "Worst Goalies" of the year. This analytics platform has highlighted Skinner's performance this season, raising eyebrows within the hockey community.

Skinner's inclusion in MoneyPuck's list isn't a distinction any player seeks. In 14 games played, the netminder has faced a daunting 43 goals, leaving fans and analysts questioning his effectiveness between the pipes. The metrics reveal a stark reality for Skinner, with expected goals against being 35.33, implying that he has let in more goals than statistical models anticipated.

One crucial statistic that stands out is Skinner's Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx). It's a metric that quantifies a goaltender's impact by measuring the number of goals they save compared to the expected performance. Unfortunately for Skinner, his GSAx stands at -7.7. This indicates that he has fallen short of expectations and allowed more goals than a league-average goaltender might have in similar situations.

Skinner's Goals Saved Above Expected per 60 minutes (GSAx/60) stands at -0.604. It's a metric showing how many goals a goaltender is below or above the expected performance over an hour of gameplay. For Skinner, this negative value further solidifies his struggle to meet the demands of the game and protect the net effectively.

While Skinner's challenges are evident, he is not alone in facing scrutiny on MoneyPuck's list. The Minnesota Wild, a team vying for success in the competitive NHL, find themselves with two goaltenders in the bottom six. Filip Gustavsson, a Swedish goaltender, claims the sixth position on the list. This adds him to the Wild's goaltending concerns. Marc-Andre Fleury is in third position.

Edmonton Oilers' leaky goaltending has contributed to 6-12-1 start

The Edmonton Oilers have had a difficult start to the 2023-2024 NHL season. They are currently sitting second to last in the Pacific division with six wins, 12 losses and one loss in overtime in 19 games. Their total of 13 points leaves them just three points ahead of the Sharks, who occupy the bottom position.

A primary contributor to the Oilers' struggles has been their goaltending issues. Notably, Jack Campbell was sent down to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner, the team's primary netminder, has faced challenges, evident in his below-average save percentage of .875. These goaltending woes have significantly impacted the Oilers' performance, emphasizing the crucial role of solid goaltending in a team's success.