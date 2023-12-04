Oilers winger's ex-wife Anna Kane picks sides in 2024 United States elections - "Can't wait till DT is back in office"

Anna Kane, the former wife of Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane, recently expressed unwavering support for former president Donald Trump.

There is no shortage of candidates contesting the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential elections. However, the fight for the 47th president of the world's second-largest democratic country is winding down to two faces: Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who also contested the 2020 elections.

Meanwhile, Anna Kane, who has more than 20,000 followers on IG, shared a story where she picked her side for the 2024 U.S. presidential election by sharing a snapshot that featured herself alongside Trump, a member of the Republican party.

The caption of Anna Kane's story read:

"Can't wait till DT is back in office"

She also reposted a story on Instagram in which Trump was treated to an ovation at a football stadium.

Despite a long list of candidates from the Republican Party, reports suggest that Trump is by far leading the race to be the party's face in the upcoming election.

A look into the troubled relationship of Evander Kane and Anna Kane

Anna Kane's troubled relationship with her ex-husband, Evander Kane, was filled with allegations of domestic abuse, gambling and infidelity.

It all started after Evander Kane was granted the sole custody of their daughter, Kensington. Anna has since been confronting Kane with allegations of domestic abuse and gambling with a flurry of controversial Instagram stories.

Not only that, Anna Kane recently unleashed a barrage of criticism toward her ex-husband on Instagram stories, in which she cursed the Edmonton Oilers for signing the winger.

Meanwhile, Evander Kane has been in a relationship with Mara Teigen for some time now. The couple has been open about their relationship and continues to share pictures on social media. They have two sons, Iverson and Hendrix.