"He was beating up kids older than him": Older fans reminisce about the hype around Wayne Gretzky

In the realm of hockey, few names hold as much legendary status as Wayne Gretzky. A recent question posed by an NHL fan on Reddit opened up a fascinating discussion among fellow enthusiasts regarding the hype surrounding Gretzky before he embarked on his rookie year. With comparisons drawn to highly-touted prospect Connor Bedard, fans reminisced about Gretzky's early days and the impact he made long before stepping foot into the NHL.

"Question for the old timers: did Wayne Gretzky have hype like Connor Bedard before he played his rookie year? Or did he just blow the doors off the NHL and surprise everyone?"

One fan shared their memories of Gretzky's rise to stardom. They revealed that even as a young kid in Brantford, Ontario, whispers of Gretzky's exceptional talent circulated among hockey circles:

"Old guy here. We heard about Wayne when he was still a kid in Brantford. Peter Pocklington paid $700,000 to 'buy' Gretzky from the Indianapolis Racers when Gretz was 17. The NHL changed player entry rules because of Gretzky. We knew about this kid long before he got to the NHL."

Another fan chimed in, acknowledging that while social media amplifies hype in today's world, Gretzky's reputation preceded the digital era:

"Social media amplifies for certain. Everyone knew about Wayne though. He was beating up on kids older than him from a young age."

A third fan provided a unique perspective, reminiscing about Gretzky's early successes:

"Gretzky was getting booed at 15 because he made every other parent's kid look bad. People knew him, but when he f****d s**t up at the world juniors at 16 (17 points in 6 games/lead the tournament) that's when it was confirmed."

While social media may amplify the hype surrounding prospects today, Gretzky's reputation transcended the digital age, capturing the imagination of fans through his exceptional skill and achievements.

The path to Stanley Cup glory: Wayne Gretzky's journey

Wayne Gretzky embarked on his path to Stanley Cup triumph when he joined the Edmonton Oilers in 1979. After a disappointing loss to the New York Islanders in the 1982-83 season finals, the Oilers returned the following year with renewed determination. They claimed their first Stanley Cup victory with a resounding 5-2 win, fueled by Gretzky's exceptional performance in the final two games, where he scored four goals.

The Oilers continued their winning ways in the 1984-85 season, facing the Philadelphia Flyers in the finals. Dominating the series, they emerged as champions with Wayne Gretzky's remarkable contribution of seven goals and four assists in the last four games.

Undeterred, the Oilers met the Flyers again in the 1985-86 campaign, displaying their dominance with a 3-1 series win. Gretzky's exceptional teamwork skills played a crucial role in the team's success throughout the season.

In their fifth finals appearance, the Oilers faced the Boston Bruins in the following season. Fueled by unwavering confidence, they delivered a commanding 6-3 victory. Wayne Gretzky's brilliance was on full display, as he tallied an impressive 11 points, including three goals and eight assists.

