OMERS buys Maple Leafs stake for massive $400,000,000 fee: Reports

OMERS has recently made an investment of $400 million in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), acquiring a stake of 5%. They facilitated this investment by holding a 20% stake in Kilmer Sports Inc., a company owned by MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum.

MLSE is the parent company of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's Toronto Raptors, the MLS's Toronto FC, the CFL's Toronto Argonauts, and various development clubs.

OMERS' investment not only represents a financial move but also establishes a connection with some of Canada's most cherished sports franchises. Larry Tanenbaum, who will retain an 80% stake in Kilmer Sports Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about this investment.

He sees himself as a guardian of trust and is dedicated to serving fans and the general public by fostering Canada's most iconic sports teams. With OMERS' involvement, he is delighted to share this trust with more than 600,000 hard-working Ontarians.

It should be noted that OMERS will function solely as an investor and will not participate in any decisions concerning MLSE or its affiliated teams.

This investment presents a thrilling and one-of-a-kind chance for OMERS members residing in Ontario communities to establish a connection with these sports teams located in their own neighborhoods.

As a result of this agreement, the value of MLSE has experienced an increase and is currently estimated at $8 billion.

History of Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs were established in 1917 under the name Toronto Arenas. Then, years later, the team underwent a name change and came to be known as the Toronto St. Patricks. It was not until 1927 that Conn Smythe purchased the club and rebranded it as the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have won 13 Stanley Cups, second only to the Montreal Canadiens' 24 titles.

Over time, many notable players have graced the ranks of this team. One such player is George Armstrong who served as captain from 1958 to 1969 and led them to four Stanley Cups. Armstrong also holds an all-time record for games played with the Maple Leafs.

In the 1960s era, significant talents like Johnny Bower, Tim Horton and Allan Stanley bolstered their defense on the ice for the Maple Leafs. During that time period, Toronto enjoyed three Stanley Cup victories.