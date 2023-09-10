"On the way to irrelevance": NHL close to losing out sponsorship revenue spot to MLS in US Sports race irks hockey fans

In the world of American sports like the NFL, NHL and others, competition is not limited to what happens on the playing field, it extends to the financial arena. And in that, sponsorship revenue plays a pivotal role.

Recently, a tweet from an account named MLS Buzz made a bold claim:

"MLS ($677 million) is very close to passing the NHL ($753 million) in sponsorship revenue. With how rapidly the league is growing and with the World Cup coming in 2026, we are close to seeing a very new-looking American sports landscape."

Expand Tweet

This data holds true according to www.sportico.com's analysis based on IEG Sponsorship Intelligence Database.

The NHL, long established as one of North America's "Big Four" sports leagues alongside the NFL, NBA and MLB, is now facing the possibility of being surpassed by MLS in sponsorship revenue. For passionate hockey fans, this news is both surprising and concerning, as it marks a potential shift in the hierarchy of American sports.

One fan took to social media and said:

"Officially official. It was this close BEFORE Messi came. NHL in 5th on the way to irrelevance."

Expand Tweet

Another fan pointed out an interesting aspect of the competition:

"Honestly impressed by how close the NBA is in that regard. But that’s mostly due to their stars being bigger than most NFL stars."

Expand Tweet

One more fan boldly proclaimed:

"MLS is gonna be the best league soon. The goat effect."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

MLS's strategic expansion, focus on international talent acquisition and the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America have all contributed to its impressive growth.

For the NHL, this development serves as a wake-up call, prompting the league to explore new avenues for attracting sponsors and expanding its fan base.

The upcoming 2024 NHL stadium series

The 2024 NHL Stadium Series is preparing for an exciting showdown on Feb. 17, 2024, as the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers, fierce rivals from the Metropolitan Division, are set to engage in a thrilling matchup. This event promises passionate fans, unforgettable moments and a lot of action at the iconic MetLife Stadium.

What adds to the anticipation is the game between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders on Feb. 18, which will be historic as all four teams converge on the same outdoor venue for the first time. The historic moment is expected to generate an electric atmosphere.

The 2024 Stadium Series will also mark the 40th and 41st regular-season games hosted in an outdoor stadium. The MetLife Stadium, renowned for its grandeur, will serve as the perfect setting for these epic showdowns.