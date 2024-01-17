"Once they get to 20k children killed maybe we’ll reconsider" - Hockey fans left divided over IIHF's decision to reverse ban on Israeli national team

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Wednesday the reversal of its decision to ban Israel from the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey U-20 World Championship Division III, Group A, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The decision came after extensive discussions and the receipt of required safety and security support confirmation from the Ministry of Youth and Sport in Bulgaria, as well as the related Organizing Committee. The championship is scheduled to take place from Jan. 22 to 29.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli, known for his updates on hockey-related matters, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, Seravalli quoted the official statement from the IIHF, expressing well-wishes to the Israeli national team and all other participating teams for the upcoming competition.

The decision to reverse the ban received attention from hockey fans across social media, with varied reactions and opinions.

One fan, however, expressed a controversial viewpoint, stating:

"Once they get to 20k children killed maybe we’ll reconsider."

Another fan called for consistency in decision-making, writing:

"Better see a reversed ban on Russia as well. What's right, is right."

There was also acknowledgment of the influence of the National Hockey League in the decision-making process. A fan commented:

"Extremely rare W NHL for pressuring the IIHF to reverse its decision."

The fan commentary extended to geopolitical considerations. One fan questioned the differential treatment of nations, stating:

"So Russia stays banned ok so why is the United States not banned they invade more countries and start more wars than anyone."

The Hockey Federation's decision to reverse the ban on the Israeli national team has triggered a range of reactions from hockey fans.

The International Ice Hockey Federation lifted its ban on Israel from the 2024 IIHF U20 World Championship on Wednesday. Just before a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing, the Israeli Olympic Committee and Ice Hockey Association were informed that their ban had been lifted. The IIHF's statement reads:

"We are grateful to the Bulgarian authorities, the Ministry of Youth and Sport, Ministry of Interior, the local police and all our stakeholders for their support and assistance in this matter.

"We wish the Israeli national team and all other participating teams all the best for the competition. For the International Ice Hockey Federation, the safety and security of all players, teams, people involved in the organization of the championships, and fans in the venues will always stay in first place for any decisions being made."

The federation's website stated that more updates are expected in February 2024.