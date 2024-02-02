"One of the best fanbases in all of the world": Mitch Marner hailes Toronto Maple Leafs fans ahead of NHL All-Star weekend

As the NHL All-Star Weekend descends upon Toronto, hometown hero Mitch Marner takes center stage, not just as a player but as a host for the festivities. In an exclusive interview with Jamison Coyle on the red carpet, Mitch Marner expressed his excitement about hosting the event in the city where he grew up:

"It's amazing. I mean, you know, it's really cool growing up here and now having the All-Star game here, especially being a part of it," Marner said, reflecting on his third All-Star appearance.

He added:

"I grew up watching these games and these events with my family, so now to be able to experience it with my family and loved ones, it's pretty cool."

The significance of fan support was not lost on Marner, who was voted into the All-Star lineup by the passionate Toronto fan base:

"This fan base is very passionate, one of the best fan bases in all the world of running sports. So, we're very lucky to have it and show it out here today," he acknowledged.

As the NHL All-Star festivities kick off, Marner revealed a laid-back approach to the Player Draft and Skills Competition. When asked about any specific strategy, Marner said:

"It's all about just enjoying this experience. We're gonna have fun with it. Whatever happens, happens."

As for the Skills Competition, Marner is putting all his faith in his teammates:

"I gotta go with either one of my teammates. I've seen their skills firsthand. So, got a lot of faith in those guys".

Auston Matthews Scores Leafs Hat-Trick: Selects William Nylander and Mitch Marner in NHL All-Star Draft

Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Auston Matthews kept the team camaraderie intact during the NHL All-Star Player Draft. As one of the captains, alongside celebrity captain Justin Bieber and defenseman Morgan Rielly, Matthews used his first two picks to select his Leafs teammates William Nylander and Mitch Marner.

When asked about potential bribes, Matthews jokingly said:

"Willie not so much, but we were getting threatened by Mitch that if we didn't take him, he would do something bad."

Team Matthews has got some standout players in the draft, including Filip Forsberg, Clayton Keller and Mathew Barzal.

On the other side, Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid and celebrity captain Will Arnett lead the team. Arnett, a Toronto-born actor, wore a Leafs hat the whole draft.

Some may call it a smart move by Auston Matthews, as this way, everyone will see the Maple Leafs' chemistry in the NHL All-Star showcase.