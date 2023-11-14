"One of the dirtiest in the league": Fans furious at Leon Draisaitl's controversial hit on Isles' Bo Horvat

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl has come under fire from Islanders fans for his controversial hit on forward Bo Horvat during Monday's matchup against the New York Islanders.

During the second period, Draisaitl cross-checked Islanders' Bo Horvat in the lower part of his legs near the offensive zone. Draisaitl's hit appeared to be a "dirty one" and more like an intent to injure the player.

The hit caused Horvat to fall on the ice, but he was quick to get back on his feet. As a result, Draisaitl was given a two-minute minor tripping penalty against Horvat.

Fans were outraged by Leon Draisaitl's controversial play and took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinion, with many demanding a suspension of the player. One tweeted:

"Leon is low key one of the dirtiest in the league"

Leon Draisaitl shone for the Edmonton Oilers as they drove out the New York Islanders at home

The Edmonton Oilers won their first game under new HC Kris Knoblauch at home on Monday. The Oilers outclassed the Islanders (5-6-3) with a convincing 4-1 win.

It was the fourth win for the Oilers this season, and with that, their five-game losing streak also came to an end. Connor McDavid scored two points and ended his eight-game goal drought in the contest.

Meanwhile, Draisaitl accumulated four points (one goal and three assists) in the game. With 19 points (six goals and 13 assists) after 14 games, Leon Draisaitl is leading the scoring charts for the Oilers.

Zach Hyman and Evander Kane also contributed a goal apiece for the Oilers, while Stuart Skinner ended the contest with 32 saves and a. 970 SV%.

The newly appointed coach, Kris Knoblauch, spoke to the media and was pleased to get a win on his debut (via ESPN):

"It feels amazing to get that first win, being a head coach was a highlight, just being here and obviously it gets much better when you win," he said. "

"I liked how our team played, it wasn't a perfect game, certainly we weren't the better team in the first half of the game. I liked how we stayed patient, we stayed the course and we didn't do any unnecessary risks."

The Edmonton Oilers (4-9-1) next return to action when they host the Seattle Kraken (5-8-3) at home on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The puck for the game drops at 8:30 p.m. ET.