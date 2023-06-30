"One of my favorite players ever": Fans pay tribute to Markus Nutivaara as announces his retirement

The news of San Jose Sharks defenseman Markus Nutivaara calling it a career due to a hip injury has reverberated across the NHL community, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans on Twitter. Nutivaara, 29, had signed a one-year deal with the Sharks last summer but unfortunately only managed to play one preseason game before his injury forced him to retire.

Tommi Seppala, an NHL writer, tweeted:

Among the fans expressing their sentiments, one user fondly remembered Nutivaara as one of their all-time favorite players. He said:

Nuti! One of my favorite players ever! Such a great guy. So kind, genuine, and humble.

Diana Tambini @dianatambini @TommiSeppala Nuti! One of my favorite players ever! Such a great guy. So kind, genuine, and humble.

Another fan shared their disappointment, questioning what had happened to Nutivaara last season. He said:

"Sad to see. always wonder what happened to him last season. at least I was at that 1 preseason game. lol."

S Pon @S_to_the_Pon @TommiSeppala Sad to see. always wonder what happened to him last season. at least I was at that 1 preseason game. lol.

Many fans lamented Nutivaara's retirement, considering him an underrated player in the league. One user said:

"That's too bad. Criminally underrated player. Teppo Numminen lite almost at times. Very sound defensively, competent and smart with and without the puck...really liked him."

Michael Farkas @MichaelFarkasHF @TommiSeppala That's too bad. Criminally underrated player. Teppo Numminen lite almost at times. Very sound defensively, competent and smart with and without the puck...really liked him.

7Leg @7legg @TommiSeppala @frank_seravalli Such a sad way to end a career. Congrats Nutivaara.

The retirement of Markus Nutivaara has evoked a mix of admiration, sadness, and appreciation from NHL fans on Twitter.

These reactions on Twitter reflect the impact Nutivaara had on fans, who admired his character, skills, and contributions to the teams he played for. As the news spreads, His departure from the game will surely be felt, but his legacy as a dedicated and respected player will endure.

Markus Nutivaara: Finnish Defenseman's NHL career

Markus Nutivaara, a Finnish defenseman, made his mark in the hockey world from winning the Liiga title with Oulun Kärpät in 2015 to becoming an NHL standout. After joining the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nutivaara scored his first NHL goal in November 2016.

His consistent performance earned him a four-year contract extension in 2018. However, in 2020, he was traded to the Florida Panthers, where he continued to excel until an injury limited his playing time in the 2021-22 season.

As a free agent, Nutivaara signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the San Jose Sharks in July 2022. With his defensive skills and versatility, Nutivaara's career has been marked by success and resilience.

