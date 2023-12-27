"One of the few games as Leaf fans we were happy to lose" - NHL fans reminisce epic Mario Lemieux's comeback match against arch-rivals

An unforgettable moment in hockey was on December 27, 2000. Mario Lemieux, affectionately known as Super Mario, had returned to the NHL. Leading the Pittsburgh Penguins, Lemieux faced arch-rival the Toronto Maple Leafs in a memorable game.

After acquiring ownership of the Penguins in 1999, Lemieux announced his return to the ice on December 11, 2000. He was absent for three-and-a-half years due to Hodgkin lymphoma.

His inspiring comeback ignited excitement, and he received a standing ovation as he stepped onto the ice at Pittsburgh Civic Arena. This truly showcased his enduring legacy and earned him respect throughout the league.

The game itself was nothing short of magical. Lemieux showcased his skill and finesse, contributing with a goal and two assists in a 5-0 victory for the Penguins. Even Maple Leafs fans appreciated hockey’s all-time greats for his courageous comeback.

"One of the few games as Leaf fans we were happy to lose."

Lemieux stayed in the league for five seasons, solidifying his status as one of the revered figures in hockey. The game of 2000 still holds a special place in the hearts of NHL fans who fondly recall Lemieux's return and outstanding performance against the Leafs.

Mario Lemieux’s net worth

Mario Lemieux has amassed an impressive fortune of $200 million. Over his 17-season career, he achieved success, including winning the Stanley Cup two times.

Lemieux’s financial journey began in 1984 when he signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. This deal included a salary of $600,000 and a signing bonus of $150,000.

In 1986, he inked another contract with the Penguins for $3.25 million over five years. However, his significant contract came in 1992 when he secured a seven-year guaranteed deal of $42 million.

Lemieux also played a crucial role in saving the Penguins from bankruptcy. In 1999, the team owed him $32.5 million in deferred salary. Lemieux agreed to convert $20 million of his owed salary into ownership equity to save the franchise.

Furthermore, he formed a group of investors, including billionaires Ron Burkle and John Surma, to acquire ownership of the team for $107 million.

In November 2021, the ownership of the Penguins underwent a transition when the Fenway Sports Group acquired the team from Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle.

Lemieux and Burkle still hold a stake in the franchise. The team’s value reached $900 million, impacting Lemieux’s net worth. Lemieux signed an endorsement deal with Nike worth $500,000 in 2000.