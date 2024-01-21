"One guy I didn't want to see"- Paul Bissonnette's take on Patrick Roy's hiring as new Islanders head coach

NHL insider Paul Bissonnette was left surprised as the New York Islanders announced a major coaching change with the hiring of Patrick Roy as the new head coach. The news was shared via the official Islanders Twitter account, which read:

"#Isles News: New York Islanders President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Lane Lambert has been relieved of his coaching responsibilities. Patrick Roy has been named Head Coach of the New York Islanders."

The announcement immediately caught the attention of the hockey community, with notable figures within the sport sharing their thoughts on the unexpected development. One prominent voice chiming in on the matter was Paul Bissonnette, host of the popular podcast "Spittin Chiclets."

Bissonnette took to social media to express his reaction to Patrick Roy's appointment, providing a candid and emphatic response. His tweet captured the essence of the moment, saying,

"Holy shit it’s happening. Oh my god he’s back with vengeance. Nooooo. Not Patty. That’s the one guy I didn’t want to see. The Islanders might win the cup. This is a scary hire."

The decision to relieve Lane Lambert of coaching responsibilities and bring in Patrick Roy signifies a bold move by Lou Lamoriello, the Islanders' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. Roy, a legendary figure in the hockey world, brings a wealth of experience and success as both a player and a coach.

Paul Bissonnette's surprise is justified by Patrick Roy's experience

Patrick Roy, the newly appointed Head Coach of the New York Islanders, brings an impressive coaching and playing legacy. Last season, Roy led the Quebec Remparts to victory in the Memorial Cup Championship and the QMJHL Championship.

Across two coaching stints with the Remparts, spanning from 2005-06 through 2012-13 and 2018-19 through 2022-23, he accumulated a remarkable record of 524-255-66. As coach of the Colorado Avalanche from 2013 to 2016, Roy achieved a record of 130-92-24. He won the Jack Adams Award in 2013-14 as NHL Coach of the Year.

In his illustrious playing career, Roy backstopped the Montreal Canadiens to three Stanley Cup Championships. He won numerous individual awards, and retired with a legacy as one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history. Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006, Roy's impact on the sport is enduring.