"One of the worst takes": Fans flame Frank Seravalli for rant on Sidney Crosby's absence on Day 1 of All-Star weekend

In the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto on Saturday, Pittsburgh Penguins stalwar Sidney Crosby was absent from the All-Star Draft.

Instead, he sent a video message, represented by a youth Timbits hockey player, which didn't go unnoticed, particularly by NHL insider Frank Seravalli on his podcast.

During the "Garbage Time" segment, Seravalli expressed his frustration:

“I think it’s garbage that year-in and year-out at All-Star weekend that when he decides to show up and play, Sidney Crosby doesn’t get more heat from anyone.”

He questioned why Crosby received minimal criticism for skipping the draft, while other players participated without hesitation. Seravalli's frustration heightened with the release of a video of Crosby engaging in a solo training session in Montana. The NHL insider continued:

“Why is it that every other NHL All-Star can show up and participate in the player draft, but Sidney Crosby doesn’t, and no one says boo about it.”

He continued, suggesting that if any other player behaved similarly, they would have faced public scrutiny. Seravalli hinted that Crosby's reported "plane problems" from the previous year might have been an excuse to avoid media interactions.

Fans, though, seem divided on whether Seravalli's critique is justified or if Crosby's stature in the game grants him a pass on such occasions, with one tweeting:

"One of the worst takes I've ever heard."

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

Despite the criticism, Crosby arrived in Toronto ahead of the Skills Competition, engaging with the media for nearly 10 minutes, addressing a wide array of topics.

Exploring Sidney Crosby's All-Star legacy

Sidney Crosby has landed in the NHL All-Star Games 10 times: 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023, 2024. His All-Star story features key successes.

Crosby shines not just for showing up at All-Star games, as he also wins big. He aced the NHL All-Star Game SuperSkills Competition Accuracy in 2017. In 2019, he scooped up the NHL All-Star Game MVP award. He's the youngest player picked for an All-Star Game starting lineup and also earned a place on the first All-Star team.

Crosby is phenomenal, not just in All-Star games, but also in the regular season. His recent on-ground plays have been powerful, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins significantly. Crosby's career numbers, 1552 points over 1236 regular-season games, are impressive.

While his All-Star recognition is noteworthy, Crosby's collection of NHL awards, including Stanley Cup victories and personal prizes, cement his place among the league's all-time best players.