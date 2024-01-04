"Only took 13 shots": Auston Matthews' OT winner against Anaheim Ducks leaves NHL fans unimpressed

Auston Matthews added another milestone to his illustrious career, notching his 30th goal of the season in overtime against the Anaheim Ducks. The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory at the Honda Center, but the overwhelming narrative revolves around Lukas Dostal's incredible goaltending performance for the Ducks.

Despite facing an onslaught of shots, Dostal made an astonishing 55 saves, setting a franchise record for Anaheim. The Maple Leafs, fresh off a 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings, found themselves in a tighter contest than expected. John Tavares' power-play goal in the third period set the stage for Matthews' heroics in overtime.

In a surprising twist, Matthews' game-winner, a one-timer from the right circle assisted by Mitchell Marner, left some NHL fans unimpressed. The remarkable feat of reaching 30 goals in each of his first eight NHL seasons was overshadowed by the collective sentiment that Anaheim's Dostal deserved more commendation for his extraordinary performance.

Expand Tweet

Twitter erupted in a whirlwind of reactions after Auston Matthews' performance, leaving NHL fans divided and buzzing with opinions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Matthews continues to etch his name in the record books, the lingering focus on Dostal's historic 55-save night adds a layer of complexity to the Maple Leafs' hard-fought triumph against the resilient Ducks.

Auston Matthews' brilliance seals thrilling victory for Maple Leafs

The ice turned into a battleground for the Maple Leafs versus the Ducks game. The goaltenders, Lukas Dostal and Ilya Lybushkin showcased their prowess, creating a thrilling scoreless standoff in the initial frame.

The game burst into life in the second period when Frank Vatrano seized an opportunity, netting a dazzling backhand goal while Ducks' Alex Killorn served time in the penalty box. Vatrano's 18th of the season put Anaheim ahead, setting the stage for a tense battle.

Toronto, relentless in their pursuit, bombarded Dostal with 22 shots in the third period, finally breaking through on their fifth power play. John Tavares capitalized on a rebound, leveling the score at 1-1 and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Overtime became the canvas for Auston Matthews to paint his masterpiece, scoring a dramatic goal at 2:12 to seal the Maple Leafs' 2-1 victory. Matthews's heroics crowned a night of spectacular saves, timely denials and relentless offensive pressure.