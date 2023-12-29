"Organization is a joke" - NHL fans react as Bills make shocking decision to demote star defenseman to AHL

In a shocking move that has left NHL fans bewildered, the Buffalo Sabres announced the demotion of star defenseman Ryan Johnson to the AHL's Rochester Americans.

The unexpected decision, revealed on Friday, has ignited a firestorm of reactions from fans,who are expressing frustration and disappointment over the team's choices.

The Buffalo Sabres officially loaned Johnson to the Rochester Americans, coinciding with the activation of forward Tage Thompson from the non-roster list, signalling his return to the Sabres lineup.

However, the decision to demote Johnson, a player considered among the team's best defensemen, has sparked an outcry among fans.

One disgruntled fan took to social media, saying:

"Organization is a joke. Carrying three goalies and sending one of your best 4 defensemen to Rochester. Joke. Joke. Joke."

Another fan expressed their disillusionment:

"It’s official they don’t care about winning."

A third fan highlighted the perceived inconsistency in player decisions, saying:

"Arguably our second-best defenseman gets sent down while we have a 1-6 goalie with a 4 GAA and hasn’t played in almost a month stays here."

The demotion of a key defenseman like Ryan Johnson, coupled with the frustration voiced by fans, raises questions about the team's overall strategy, player management and commitment to on-ice success.

The move comes at a time when fans are already not that happy with the NHL team's performance.

Buffalo Sabres activated NHL center Tage Thompson

The Buffalo Sabres have recently made a series of roster moves, activating center Tage Thompson. Though he was previously on the non-roster list due to personal reasons, Thompson is expected to return for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets.

General Manager Kevyn Adams faces additional roster adjustments, intending to activate Zemgus Girgensons from injured reserve. This likely involves assigning center Tyson Jost to Rochester, provided he clears waivers. Thompson, 26, has shown recent offensive play, tallying four points in his last five games.

Being Buffalo's 31st overall pick in 2019, Johnson impressed defensively in his 20 NHL games, with consistent 11 minutes of ice time and an overall plus-minus of +3.

Despite minimal offensive contributions, speculation suggests a potential NHL return for Johnson, whose waiver-exempt status allows for convenient AHL assignments.

However, recalling him would require additional waivers or a trade. In nine AHL games, Johnson posted four assists and a +2 rating. With Buffalo seeking a playoff push, strategic roster management becomes crucial, considering the impressive performances of other waiver-exempt talents solidifying full-time roles.