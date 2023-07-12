Oskar Sundqvist contract: How much is St. Louis Blues forward’s deal worth?

Oskar Sundqvist is the hockey centre for the St. Louis Blues, who has been rolling waves on the ice since his entry. The hockey star inked a one-year contract with the Blues for $775,000 on July 12, 2023.

Oskar Sundqvist’s contract comprises $775,000 in cap hit with an annual average salary of $775,000. The 29-year-old hockey centre for the Blues will earn $775,000 in base salary and a minors salary of $775,000 for the 2023-24 season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins chose Sundqvist in the third round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft with the 81st overall pick. Oskar Sundqvist has amassed 123 points in 355 games. He also has 11 playoff points in 37 games throughout eight seasons. The NHL star will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 30.

Oskar Sundqvist's professional hockey career

Following the completion of the 2014–15 SHL season, on April 27, 2015, Sundqvist began his professional career in North America. He was sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Sundqvist had the chance to participate in one game with the Penguins during their Calder Cup Playoff run.

Sundqvist challenged for the Pittsburgh Penguins' fourth-line centre spot in advance of the 2015–16 campaign. However, a hamstring injury kept him from taking part in the team's summer training camp. Oskar Sundqvist bounced back in time for the Penguins' training camp despite the setback.

On April 2, in a dominant 5-0 victory over the New York Islanders, Sundqvist scored his first NHL goal. The talented centre played in two postseason games in addition to 18 regular-season games with the Penguins.

After a six-game series against the San Jose Sharks, the Penguins won the Stanley Cup. Sundqvist didn't play in the Stanley Cup finals or enough regular season games to have his name inscribed on the trophy, but the Pittsburgh organization nevertheless honored him with a Stanley Cup ring for his contributions.

After a profound career with the Penguins, Oskar Sundqvist continued his NHL career with the St. Louis Blues, the Detroit Red Wings, and even the Minnesota Wild. After serving all the NHL mentioned above teams, Sundqvist rejoined the Blues, marking his return to his all-time favorite team on July 12, 2023.

