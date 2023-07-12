Oskar Sundqvist contract: How much will St Louis Blues pay Swedish veteran

The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Oskar Sundqvist to a one-year, one-way deal, according to the team's President of hockey operations and general manager, Doug Armstrong.

The contract is worth $775,000, which is the new NHL league minimum beginning in 2023-24, up from $750,000.

In his earlier stint with the Blues, he had signed a four-year $11 million with an annual average value of $2.75 million.

In the transaction that brought Nick Leddy to St. Louis in March 2022, Sundqvist was sent to the Detroit Red Wings. He was moved once more at the deadline earlier this year, and the Minnesota Wild were, where he spent the 2022–2023 campaign.

With the Pittsburgh Penguins, Oskar Sundqvist signed a three-year, $2,775,000 contract. That contract had a cap hit of $700,833 and had an average annual value of 925,000.

He, then, signed a one year deal with the Blues in 2017 worth $675,000. He renewed it in 2018 with a contract worth 700,000. He has signed five contracts worth a total value of $15,925,000.

Oskar Sundqvist is a great depth signing for the St. Louis Blues

The Boden, Sweden native recorded 83 points (35 goals, 48 assists) and 90 penalty minutes in 242 regular-season games during his time with the team. A member of the squad for 34 postseason games, he also contributed 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 25 games in 2019 to help the Blues win the Stanley Cup.

In 67 regular-season games last year, Oskar Sundqvist split his time between the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings, scoring 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) altogether.

He has played in 355 regular-season games and recorded 123 points (50 goals, 73 assists) across his eight NHL seasons.

Additionally, Sundqvist won the Stanley Cup in 2016 while playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sundqvist was chosen by the Penguins in the 81st overall pick (third round) in the 2012 NHL Draft after scoring 53 points (21 goals, 32 assists) for the Swedish Under-18 squad of Skelleftea. He played with Skelleftea for the following three seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, collecting the Le Mat Trophy as the league's playoff winners in 2014.

It makes for an interesting career. The Blues faithful would love him and Oskar Sundqvist would get a payday for basically being a bench option. There are no losers here.

