"Ottawa about to get owned tonight": Maple Leafs star-studded roster for second preseason game has fans trolling Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for their second preseason game against the Ottawa Senators, and it's safe to say that excitement is running high among fans. The roster unveiled for this matchup, which is nothing short of star-studded, sent waves of enthusiasm through the Maple Leafs' faithful.

This lineup has a combination of seasoned veterans and promising young talents, guaranteeing an exciting game against the Ottawa Senators. However, this excitement has not gone unnoticed by fans of the Senators.

In response, Senators fans have shown their resilience and unwavering support for their team, reminding everyone that preseason games can often spring surprises. They look forward to seeing their prospects in action and believe in the potential for their team to shine.

As the puck drops at Scotiabank Arena, it's clear that preseason excitement is not limited to the players on the ice. The banter between fans on social media adds an extra layer of fun to this game. Regardless of the outcome, both Leafs and Senators supporters are in for an entertaining night of hockey.

Lineup of Maple Leafs for second pre-season game:

Forwards:

Nick Abruzzese Tyler Bertuzzi Joseph Blandisi Easton Cowan Noah Gregor Pontus Holmberg David Kampf Mitch Marner Auston Matthews Jay O'Brien Ryan Reaves Nicholas Robertson Ryan Tverberg

Defensemen:

Noah Chadwick Mark Giordano John Klingberg Mikko Kokkonen Jake McCabe Topi Niemelä Matteo Pietroniro Marshall Rifai

Goaltenders:

Martin Jones Joseph Woll

Senators triumph over Maple Leafs in preseason opener

The Ottawa Senators clinched victory in their first preseason game by defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2. Tim Stutzle emerged as the star of the game, scoring twice for the Senators.

Brady Tkachuk contributed with another goal, and Jake Sanderson chipped in with two assists. Anton Forsberg, returning from an injury that sidelined him since February, made an impressive 35 saves.

On the Maple Leafs' side, William Lagesson and Alex Steeves found the net, but it wasn't enough to secure a win. The Senators' power play prowess, going 2-for-4, proved decisive in their preseason opener against the Leafs.

Lineup of Senators for second pre-season game:

Forwards:

Vladimir Tarasenko Dominik Kubalik Angus Crookshank Bokondji Imama Ridly Greig Roby Jarventie Zack Ostapchuk Garrett Pilon Drake Batherson Mathieu Joseph Cole Reinhardt Josh Currie

Defensemen:

Jakob Chychrun Jacob Larsson Tomas Hamara Thomas Chabot Lassi Thomson Max Guenette

Goaltenders:

Mads Sogaard Leevi Merilainen