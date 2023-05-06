Ottawa Senators bid race ropes in another Hollywood star in The Weeknd, going up against Snoop Dogg and Ryan Reynolds

The Weeknd has joined Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel (of the Harlo Capital Group) in their bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators, sources have revealed.

Born Abel Tesfaye in Toronto to Ethiopian immigrants, the Canadian music sensation and record-breaking artist has expressed his passion for hockey and his desire to be part of something special in Ottawa.

With his immense success in the music industry, The Weeknd's involvement is expected to bring a unique perspective and global connections to the bid.

As the most streamed artist on Spotify, The Weeknd's popularity and influence is unmatched. He recently entered the Guinness Book of World Records with a staggering 111.4 million listeners.

Having won four Grammy Awards and being named Artist of the Year at the Juno Awards, he has solidified his status as one of the biggest music artists Canada has ever produced. Despite his immense fame, Weeknd prefers to stay out of the media spotlight, making his decision to join the bid even more significant.

A source close to Weeknd emphasized his commitment to the Ottawa community and the NHL, stating:

"He's going to be a great partner for Ottawa and the NHL. He has the most views and streams, and he's a hockey guy. He wants to get this deal done, he wants to build something that will be great in Ottawa, and he'll be a good fit. He's got a lot of worldwide connections."

The Weeknd's involvement adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing sale of the Ottawa Senators.

Just recently, rapper Snoop Dogg confirmed his participation in a bid alongside American film producer Neko Sparks. Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and Markham-based Remington Group are also preparing a $1 billion bid, as reported by Postmedia.

The final non-binding bids are due on May 15, and with seven groups still vying for ownership, the outcome remains uncertain.

The Kimel family, backed by their wealth management and entertainment industry investments, has been engaged in the sale process since the beginning. Michael Kimel, the founder of OverActive Media, which invests in e-sports, served on the management committee of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Their desire to re-enter the NHL stems from their passion for hockey and their belief in the potential of the Ottawa Senators.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman acknowledged the potential benefits of having a celebrity as part of an ownership group, stating:

"It can be a plus for the franchise going forward."

The Weeknd's involvement in the bid for the Ottawa Senators shows the growing trend of celebrities seeking ownership stakes in sports franchises. As the sale process continues, there might be new buyers coming on the scene.

