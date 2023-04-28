Ottawa Senators bid worth $1 billion being prepared by Ryan Reynolds and Remington Group

According to reports, Ryan Reynolds has partnered with the Remington Group to make a bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators.

The bid is rumored to be over $1 billion and includes the Canadian Tire Centre.

The Remington Group has a history of real estate development in southern Ontario. They plan to build a new arena for the Senators in downtown Ottawa to replace their current stadium in Kanata.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has publicly backed Reynolds' potential ownership role, noting that Reynolds' celebrity status could raise the league's profile.

Reynolds is also said to be planning to bring his Los Angeles-based production company, Maximum Effort, to Ottawa. They would produce a series documenting the purchase of the Senators and the construction of the new stadium.

The National Capital Commission will be a key player in the process, as the new owners will need to secure a lease for the new arena at LeBreton Flats. Bettman has encouraged the team to relocate downtown, and the NCC is reportedly confident that a lease will be secured once the club is sold.

The potential sale has generated excitement among Senators fans, who have been eager for a change in ownership. Reynolds' involvement with the team could bring a new level of enthusiasm and attention to the Ottawa Senators and the NHL as a whole.

The bid is due on May 15th, and it remains to be seen whether it will be successful. However, the prospect of a new downtown arena and the involvement of a high-profile celebrity owner has fans hopeful about the future of the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa Senators to participate in NHL Global Series in Sweden

The Ottawa Senators are among the four NHL teams set to participate in the league's Global Series games in Sweden next season. The Senators will face the Detroit Red Wings on November 16 and the Minnesota Wild on November 18.

The league's initiative to expand its fanbase in Scandinavia and Europe has seen the return of the Global Series games. These games in Sweden are a major part of that strategy.

The Senators' participation in the Global Series highlights the NHL's growing contingent of Swedish players. They will join the Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, and Toronto Maple Leafs to showcase their talent in front of the Swedish audience.

The Ottawa Senators' trip to Sweden will be their first international game since they faced the Colorado Avalanche in two games in Stockholm in 2017. This year's event will give the Senators players a unique opportunity to play an NHL game in their home country.

Poll : 0 votes