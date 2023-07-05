Ottawa Senators Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Ottawa Senators announced the schedule and participant list for the eagerly awaited annual development camp. The camp will be hosted at the prestigious Canadian Tyre Centre and Bell Sensplex from Sunday, July 2, through Thursday, July 6.
The Senators have extended invites to a total of 36 players in an effort to be inclusive, including 4 outstanding goaltenders, 14 skilled defensemen, and 18 young forwards. All on-ice sessions held throughout the camp will be accessible to the general public, enabling enthusiasts to see the development and advancement of the young players firsthand.
The Ottawa Senators are happy to announce that four of their five picks from the recent 2023 NHL Draft from Nashville will attend their annual development camp over the weekend. The Senators selected Hoyt Stanley as the 108th overall pick in the fourth round.
Along with Owen Beckner and Nicholas VanTassell, who were both taken in the seventh round from Salmon Arm in the BCHL and Green Bay in the USHL, respectively, Matthew Andonovski, an OHL defenseman chosen in the fifth round from Kitchener, joins the Senators.
The Senators selected Tyler Kleven in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and he will debut at the development camp. At the prestigious Canadian Tyre Centre, the Ottawa Senators development camp will begin on Sunday at 9 a.m. with medical checks and fitness assessments. The talented Senators prospects will perform on the ice at Bell Sensplex throughout the five-day camp.
Shean Donovan, the Senators' player development coach, will oversee this year's camp in conjunction with members of the coaching staff, including head coach D.J. Smith, goaltending coach Zac Bierk, conditioning coach Rob Mouland, and head coach Shawn Camp of the University of Guelph. The eagerly awaited return of the 3-on-3 competition is slated to take place at Bell Sensplex on Thursday, July 6, at 3:30 p.m.
On-ice schedule at Bell Sensplex
Sunday, July 2: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Monday, July 3: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, July 6: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. (3-on-3 tournament)
Ottawa Senators development camp roster
Forwards:
89 - Owen Beckner
54 - Tyler Boucher
58 - Daniil Bourash
68 - Cole Burbidge
67 - Connor Clattenburg
64 - Tyson Dyck
32 - Tarun Fizer
83 - Stephen Halliday
42 - Oliver Johansson
55 - Mitchell Martin
74 - Cameron O’Neill
38 - Zack Ostapchuk
63 - Oskar Pettersson
48 - Stuart Rolofs
76 - Tyler Savard
91 - Ty Thorpe
93 - Nicholas VanTassell
36 - Ethan Whitcomb
Defensemen:
81 - Matthew Andonovski
78 - Drew Bavaro
53 - Caeden Carlisle
59 - Alexis Daviault
46 - Jorian Donovan
98 - Tomas Hamara
43 - Tyler Kleven
71 - Roberto Mancini
46 - Filip Nordberg
22 - Bronson Ride
79 - Hoyt Stanley
73 - Djibril Toure
92 - Joona Väisänen
62 - Theo Wallberg
Goaltenders:
30 - Riley Mercer
35 - Leevi Meriläinen
34 - Kevin Reidler
1 - Charlie Schenkel
Ottawa Senators sign Travis Hamonic
The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Travis Hamonic to a two-year contract for $2.2 million. Travis Hamonic is a 32-year-old veteran player from St. Malo, Manitoba, who put in a strong effort last season, recording six goals and 15 assists in 75 games while playing for the Senators on the ice.
He set a new career high for games played and finished second among Senators' defensemen in scoring, marking a significant personal milestone.
