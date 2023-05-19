The bidding process for the Ottawa Senators took an unexpected turn as Olympic gold medalist Donovan Bailey announced his partnership with Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks and rap icon Snoop Dogg.

As the news spread, NHL fans couldn't contain their excitement and anticipation for the potential changes this ownership group could bring to the franchise.

Here are some of the reactions from passionate hockey enthusiasts:

One fan tweeted:

"Things are getting interesting in Ottawa!"

The addition of an Olympic champion like Donovan Bailey to the ownership group sparked curiosity and speculation among fans about the group's plans for the team's future.

Another fan reminisced about Bailey's incredible performance at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, stating:

"If it's not Deadpool, Ottawa should be pretty stoked with the fastest Canadian ever. Still get goosebumps thinking about Atlanta in 1996. First Olympic memory and got me pumped on sport for the rest of my life."

This fan's personal connection to Bailey's historic achievement illustrates the potential for renewed excitement and passion for the Ottawa Senators under this new ownership.

The prospect of the Sparks group bringing positive change to the sport of hockey resonated with fans as well. One fan remarked:

"Honestly, this ownership group has said they would do so much more than just buy the team. Initiatives to bring hockey to lower-income people are so important since hockey is such an expensive sport to play."

The fans' appreciation for the group's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility reflects a shared desire for hockey to be more accessible to all individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

One fan believes the Sparks group could lead Ottawa Senators to Stanley Cup victory

This fan expressed support for the Sparks group's potential to break down barriers in the sport, stating:

"Great news! I hope you get it. Hard to break the ol' white boys club. As a female, I have more faith in your group to break down barriers while leading my beloved Sens to Lord Stanley."

This fan's perspective highlights the importance of diversity and inclusivity in ownership groups, with the hope that it will contribute to a more equitable and representative future for the Ottawa Senators.

