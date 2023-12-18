Ottawa Senators fire D.J. Smith as team lays rock bottom of Atlantic Division: Reports

The Ottawa Senators have taken a drastic step in an attempt to salvage what remains of a disappointing season. The organization has decided to part ways with head coach D.J. Smith, marking the end of his fifth season at the helm. This decision comes amid widespread frustration and disillusionment among fans, who had high expectations for the team at the beginning of the season.

Smith, a Canadian professional ice hockey coach and former player, had been unable to guide Ottawa to a playoff berth during his tenure. Despite the initial optimism surrounding the team's prospects, their on-ice performance fell far short of expectations, leaving Ottawa languishing in last place in the Eastern Conference.

The tipping point appears to be the team's current record of 11-15-0 under Smith this season. The lack of success on the ice intensified scrutiny on the coaching staff, with fans increasingly vocal in their calls for change. The disappointment among the fanbase has reached a boiling point, and the decision was the result.

The decision to part ways with Smith indicates that the organization is taking proactive measures to address the team's struggles and provide a fresh start. Now, the Senators will be tasked with the challenge of regaining momentum and steering the season in a more positive direction under the leadership of Jacques Martin who takes over as interim HC.

Frank Seravalli, an NHL insider, took to Twitter to share the breaking news, stating,

"#Sens have fired coach DJ Smith."

Meanwhile, former Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson was named as an assistant coach. This announcement adds an official confirmation to the unfolding developments and sets the stage for a period of transition for the Ottawa Senators as they seek to rebound from their current position at the rock bottom of the Atlantic Division.

Senators Fell 6-3 to Golden Knights in Coach DJ Smith's Final Game

In DJ Smith's final game as head coach of the Ottawa, the team suffered a 6-3 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights' Logan Thompson, stepping in for Adin Hill, made 20 crucial saves, securing the win.

Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev led Vegas with a goal and an assist each, contributing to their dominance against the Senators, extending their win streak to nine games. Despite showing signs of a lower-body injury, Thompson played a pivotal role in the victory.

Ottawa's struggles continued, losing four straight and eight of their last 11 games. The Senators managed goals from Josh Norris, Ridly Greig, and Brady Tkachuk, but Joonas Korpisalo's 25 saves weren't enough to turn the tide. The coaching change was imminent and Ottawa faced the challenge of regaining momentum.