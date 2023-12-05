Ottawa Senators GM Michael Andlauer hints at new arena development plans

The future of the Ottawa Senators is taking shape beyond on-ice action, as General Manager Michael Andlauer delves into ambitious plans for a new arena development. With an emphasis on creating a state-of-the-art facility that enhances the fan experience, Andlauer is on a mission to explore and incorporate the best practices from modern NHL arenas across the continent.

Andlauer's commitment to shaping the Senators' future extends beyond player acquisitions and game strategy. In recent developments, he embarked on a tour of Climate Pledge Arena, the home of the Seattle Kraken.

The experience provided valuable insights into the cutting-edge features of the 100% carbon-neutral building, from the spacious concourse levels to the eco-friendly electric Zambonis.

According to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, Andlauer said:

"He showed us pretty much everything, including the electric Zambonis. I got to learn a bit about some of the new modern arenas in the NHL, and this one is pretty special."

Impressed by the innovative aspects of Climate Pledge Arena, Andlauer expressed admiration for the forward-thinking design and sustainability initiatives implemented in Seattle.

The visit was part of a larger trend for Andlauer, who previously toured UBS Arena, the home of the New York Islanders. He also has plans to explore Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers, during the Senators' visit in January.

Andlauer's philosophy revolves around the principle of "R and D" – rip off and duplicate – where he aims to assimilate the best practices from various top-tier arenas. By studying successful venues, he seeks to implement key features and ensure the Ottawa Senators' new home is a source of pride for the NHL team and its supporters.

Andlauer said:

"We try to ‘R and D’ -- rip off and duplicate -- all of the best-in-class everywhere. And hopefully we'll be in position one day where we have a piece of land somewhere and we're able to do something pretty special for the fans."

Ottawa Senators' Michael Andlauer considering various stakeholders

While Andlauer remains focused on providing Ottawa Senators fans with a cutting-edge arena, he acknowledges that the process is a learning curve. Despite having no set timeline for finalizing the location of the new downtown arena, Andlauer remains dedicated to understanding the desires of fans.

Andlauer said:

"Like I said only two months ago, I'm here to learn, learn about what's best-in-class and also understand what our fans want, what our politicians are looking for, timeline with NCC [National Capital Commission],"

The Ottawa Senators are expected to continue playing at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario, for at least the next five seasons.