Ottawa Senators injury report ft. Mark Kastelic, Ridly Greig & more

The Ottawa Senators have been hit with a wave of injuries that are affecting key players in their lineup. As of today, three new players have been added to the injury list, joining a growing list of sidelined Senators.

Ottawa Senators Injury Report: Greig, Zub, Kastelic, Brannstrom and Chabot

#1. Ridly Greig sidelined with lower-body injury

Ridly Greig, a promising 21-year-old forward, suffered an injury early in the first period during a battle for the puck with Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe. Greig entered Thursday's game with an impressive two goals and seven points in eight games this season. He had been stepping up in the absence of Shane Pinto, who was also sidelined with an injury. The loss of Greig's offensive production and increased role is a significant blow to the Ottawa Senators.

#2. Mark Kastelic sidelined with lower-body injury

In the second period of the same game, Mark Kastelic had to leave the ice after losing an edge and crashing into the boards. Kastelic had not yet registered a point in nine games this season, but his presence and physical play were valued by the team.

#3. Artem Zub sidelined with upper-body injury

Defenceman Artem Zub, who had been an integral part of the Ottawa Senators blue line, missed his fifth straight game against the Kings due to an upper-body injury. Zub had shown his worth with one goal and two assists in just four games this season. His absence has left a void in the defensive corps.

#4. Erik Brannstrom sidelined with concussion

Erik Brannstrom, who had been stretchered off the ice during a game last Thursday night, is slowly recovering from a devastating hit. The unexpected collision with New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck resulted in Brannstrom being knocked unconscious and displaying seizure-like activity in his right leg. Brannstrom had been a reliable point producer last season with 19 points in 74 games. Although he had struggled to find the scoresheet this season, his absence is keenly felt on the Senators' blue line.

#5. Thomas Chabot sidelined with hand fracture

Finally, the Senators have been dealt a significant blow with the news that Thomas Chabot is on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Chabot blocked a shot early in the second period last Thursday night, resulting in a fracture in his right hand/wrist area. This injury will sideline Chabot for an estimated 4-6 weeks. It's worth noting that this is the same hand that Chabot had issues with last season, causing him to miss a significant portion of the schedule.