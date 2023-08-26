"Ottawa Senators are making playoffs": NHL analyst's earliest prediction for Sens' 2023-24 season

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming NHL season, analysts and fans have pinned high hopes on the Ottawa Senators.

Senators have caught the attention of NHL analyst Mike Kelly, who has expressed his optimistic outlook for the Senators' 2023-24 season. With a mixture of strategic player acquisitions and the emergence of promising young talent, Kelly's perspective sheds light on the potential of the Senators to make a playoff push.

Mike Kelly, drawing from his research and insights, has undergone a notable change in his opinion about the Senators' prospects for the upcoming season.

Born and raised in the Ottawa area, Kelly's connection to the team runs deep, and his familiarity with the fan base lends credibility to his analysis.

Mike Kelly said on NHL Tonight:

"So after doing a lot of my research work this summer, my opinion has changed on this. I grew up in the Ottawa area. I've got friends and family there"

He added:

"And last year they're all saying, 'Hey, we're making the playoffs this year. Our young guys are here. It's all good. I'm like, you probably aren't, but you might get better and that's fine."

However, this year, Kelly believes that the team has the ingredients to secure a playoff berth.

"And some of them were disappointed when they didn't make the playoffs. Ottawa Senators fans, get excited this year. They're making the playoffs. I really believe in this team that much. And you look at some of the guys they added."

Key to his optimism is a strategic approach that involves a combination of roster additions, young talent development, and improved performance.

The notable new additions by Ottawa Senators

Kelly emphasizes that the addition of players like Vladimir Tarasenko enhances the team's scoring potential. Even though he expects Tarasenko to contribute more in terms of goals, he believes that the overall offensive impact will be positive.

The acquisition of Dominik Kubalik is seen as a smart addition to the Ottawa Senators's roster, potentially strengthening the third line. In terms of goaltending, the pairing of Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg presents a promising tandem that could perform well if both goaltenders remain healthy.

Josh Norris, who impressively netted 35 goals in around 60 games, is anticipated to play a key role in the top six.

Analyzing the defensive side of the equation, Kelly delves into the significance of players like Jacob Chychrun and Thomas Chabot, highlighting their complementary abilities. However, the standout player in his view is Jake Sanderson, who, after just one season, has established himself as a remarkable defenseman.