Ottawa Senators News: Andlauer takeover sees familiar face return as franchise CEO

The Ottawa Senators are going through significant changes under the new ownership of Michael Andlauer. The team's new owner has made a noteworthy move by bringing a familiar face back into the fold to lead the organization. Cyril Leeder, a key figure in the Sens' early years, is returning as the franchise's CEO.

Andlauer's announcement of Leeder's return came during his inaugural press conference as the owner of the Ottawa Senators.

Cyril Leeder's connection to the Sens dates back to their expansion days in the early 1990s when the team was founded. Over the years, he has had a variety of integral roles within the organization. Notably, he was instrumental in overseeing the construction of the team's practice facility, which has played a vital role in player development.

Leeder's journey within the Sens organization culminated in his appointment as the team's president and CEO in 2009. During his tenure in this role, he guided the franchise through numerous milestones, showcasing his leadership and commitment to the team's success.

However, Leeder's time with the Sens faced an unexpected turn when he was relieved of his duties by former owner Eugene Melnyk in 2017. His departure marked the end of an era for the Sens, leaving a void in the team's leadership.

Now, with Michael Andlauer taking the reins as the owner of the Sens, Cyril Leeder's return signals a reunion of sorts.

The acquisition of the Senators by Andlauer and a group of investors represents a significant moment in the franchise's history. The estimated value of the purchase, which hovers just below the $1 billion mark, reflects the team's significance within both the NHL and the Ottawa community.

