Ottawa Senators news: Anton Forsberg ready to battle $20,000,000 FA pickup for goalie spot

In a remarkable display of determination, Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg has defied the odds and declared himself fully prepared for the upcoming training camp.

The 30-year-old netminder suffered a debilitating injury last February, enduring MCL tears in both knees following a goalmouth collision. However, Forsberg's road to recovery has been nothing short of inspiring.

"I’ve been back to 100% for a long time," Forsberg assured The Athletic's Ian Mendes. "I would have been back last year if we made the playoffs."

Despite enduring a setback that ended his season prematurely, Forsberg is exuding confidence as he enters the new campaign.

Forsberg reflected on his physical and mental readiness:

"I feel like I’m not thinking about it at all. ... I’ve been doing what I usually do, so I can’t really say I’m holding back on anything right now."

Forsberg is determined to seize his chance to shine once again with an impressive 11-11-2 record and a .902 save percentage last season prior to his injury.

The Senators' recent acquisition of Joonas Korpisalo, at a hefty $20 million over five years, has set the stage for a compelling goaltending showdown.

Forsberg and Korpisalo have a history of successful collaboration, having backstopped the Lake Erie Monsters to an AHL championship in 2016. While Korpisalo's contract might suggest a favored position, Forsberg remains resolute in his pursuit of the starting job.

"I think at the end of the day, it’s going to come down to who is playing the best. And that’s how it should be," Forsberg said. "This is a team game and the best players should be playing. And I’m looking forward to it."

As the Ottawa Senators gear up for a new season, the spotlight is on Forsberg's determination to reclaim his spot in the crease and prove his mettle against formidable competition.

Michael Andlauer cleared to acquire Ottawa Senators for $950 million

The NHL's executive committee has granted approval for Michael Andlauer's acquisition of the Ottawa Senators, as per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia. Andlauer, a Toronto billionaire, secured the franchise with a winning bid of $950 million (USD).

The deal includes a 10% stake retained by Anna and Olivia Melnyk, daughters of former owner Eugene Melnyk, as well as involvement from businessman Jeff York and local investors.

After finalizing legalities, Andlauer will assume ownership of the Senators, Canadian Tire Centre and the arena's 75 acres in Kanata. Andlauer, also an OHL team owner and Montreal Canadiens alternate governor, aims to sell his Canadiens share to Molson.