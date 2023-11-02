Ottawa Senators owner makes shocking revelation regarding Pinto's gambling suspension and mishandled Dadonov trade

Frank Seravelli has brought to light the apparent lack of disclosure by the NHL to the new owner of the Ottawa Senators regarding multiple infractions by the team and its former general manager, Pierre Dorion. This omission has raised questions about the transparency of the league and its impact on the sale of the franchise.

Michael Andlauer calls out NHL in apparent bad-faith sale of Ottawa Senators

According to Seravalli's report, Michael Andlauer, the owner of the Senators, claims the NHL did not inform him of two significant investigations involving the team before he finalized the purchase.

These investigations concern the botched "no-trade" clause related to Evgenii Dadonov and a sports betting incident involving Shane Pinto, both of which occurred during Pierre Dorion's tenure.

The first incident relates to the July 2021 trade of Evgenii Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights and the subsequently invalidated March 2022 deal that would have sent Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks.

As a result of the mishandled trade, the Ottawa Senators are now set to forfeit a first-round draft pick in one of the 2024, 2025, or 2026 NHL drafts.

The league office had failed to acknowledge the limited no-trade clause in Dadonov's contract when the trade took place, leading to significant consequences for the Senators.

The second incident pertains to Shane Pinto, a talented center for the Ottawa Senators. Pinto was suspended for 41 games after violating the NHL's sports wagering rules in October 2023.

While the league found no evidence of Pinto betting on NHL games, the suspension reflects a breach of the league's rules. Pinto accepted the punishment, signaling his willingness to cooperate and move forward.

The fact that these two critical issues were not disclosed to Michael Andlauer during the purchase of the Senators is deeply concerning. It raises questions about the transparency and due diligence of the NHL in conducting such transactions.

Michael Andlauer's statement suggests a possible lack of communication and a concerning absence of disclosure regarding the team's affairs.

The league may need to address this matter to maintain the trust and integrity of the organization as a whole.