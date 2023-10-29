Ottawa Senators to be punished for mishandling Russian winger's trade: Report

The NHL is gearing up to administer disciplinary action against the Ottawa Senators in response to a trade fiasco that unfolded in March 2022. The incident revolves around the attempted trade of Russian forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Anaheim Ducks, which ultimately fell through due to a significant oversight.

The crux of the issue stemmed from the fact that Dadonov had included the Anaheim Ducks on his list of teams to which he would not approve a trade. However, the Vegas Golden Knights, who had previously acquired Dadonov from the Senators, were under the impression that the Russian winger had not submitted this list in a timely manner.

This misunderstanding led to an attempt to trade Dadonov to the very team he sought to avoid.

In a report by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, it was highlighted that Vegas was unaware of Dadonov's no-trade list, believing that he had not met the deadline for submitting it. As a result, the proposed trade was voided by the NHL.

Friedman stated,

"One of the reasons was because Dadonov had Anaheim on his no-trade list. Now Vegas wasn't aware of that. When they acquired him from the Ottawa Senators, they were told that Dadonov had not submitted his trade request on time."

Friedman also noted,

"The reason it's relevant now is, sometime in the next few days the NHL is going to announce some sort of punishment to the Senators for that situation. I think we're gonna get a clear explanation of what occurred and why Vegas wasn't at fault."

In light of these developments, the NHL is expected to announce penalties for the Ottawa Senators in the coming days.

This forthcoming punishment is intended to shed light on the mishandling of the trade situation and clarify why Vegas was not at fault. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of clear communication and adherence to trade regulations in professional sports.

Ottawa Senators 2023-24 season so far and division standings

The Ottawa Senators' 2023–24 regular season has been marked by a mix of victories and losses.

They secured notable wins against the Penguins, Capitals, Lightning, and Flyers, showcasing their ability to compete with some of the league's top teams. However, they faced setbacks in games against the Islanders, Sabres, and Red Wings, resulting in losses.

As it stands, the Senators find themselves in the middle of the 2023–24 Atlantic Division standings. With a record of 4 wins and 4 losses, they have accumulated 8 points. While they have room for improvement, the Senators remain a competitive force in the division, striving to climb higher in the rankings as the season progresses.