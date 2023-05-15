Ottawa Senators rumors: Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive interested in joining bid race

In a surprising turn of events, Elliotte Friedman, a prominent sports journalist, made intriguing revelations regarding the Ottawa Senators' ownership. On the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman hinted at the possibility of Vivek Ranadive, the owner of the Sacramento Kings, entering the bid race for the Ottawa Senators.

According to Friedman, Ranadive's name surfaced unexpectedly and garnered attention among many individuals closely following the Senators' ownership saga.

Friedman's mention of Ranadive in connection with the Ottawa Senators has ignited speculation within the hockey community.

Elliotte Friedman said:

"One of the names that kind of surfaced late and out of nowhere for the Senators was the owner of the Sacramento Kings, Vivek Ranadivé...I don't know if this guy makes a bid for the Senators..."

The link between Ranadive and the Senators has led to questions about his potential interest in expanding his ownership portfolio beyond basketball and venturing into the world of hockey. The possibility of Ranadive contemplating a team in Sacramento has also been raised. It further fueled speculation about his intentions and potential involvement in the Ottawa Senators bid.

Friedman added:

"...but what I do know is when he showed up and his name was mentioned it perked up a lot of people and it made them wonder if there is anyway that he's thinking about a team in Sacramento?"

Ranadive, as the owner of the Sacramento Kings, has experience in managing a professional sports franchise.

Only time will tell whether Vivek Ranadive ultimately decides to pursue ownership of the Senators or if this remains a mere rumor.

Jiri Smejkal of the Ottawa Senators agrees to a one-year deal on his entry-level contract

The Senators have made an exciting addition to their roster, as Jiri Smejkal has officially signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the team. The 26-year-old winger, although never drafted, brings a wealth of experience and potential to the Senators.

Smejkal's journey to the NHL has been a unique one. After spending two seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2014-15 and the subsequent year, he found himself undrafted. However, this setback did not deter him from pursuing his hockey dreams.

In the 2022-23 season, Smejkal showcased his skills with Oskarshamn IK of the Swedish League. His impressive performance on the ice caught the attention of NHL scouts. He recorded an impressive 23 goals and 43 points in just 49 games. The remarkable production demonstrates his ability to contribute offensively and make a significant impact for his team.

