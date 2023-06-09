Ottawa Senators' sale process takes a new turn as a serious bidder backs out

The Ottawa Senators, a storied franchise in the NHL, have found themselves amidst a tumultuous sale process that has taken yet another surprising turn. According to Ottawasun, the list of serious bidders has been narrowed down to just two parties, leaving fans and stakeholders eagerly awaiting the outcome.

One of the leading contenders, Toronto billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos, recently informed officials involved in the sale process that he will no longer be participating.

Apostolopoulos had initially presented a fully financed bid valued at over $1 billion US, positioning him as the frontrunner due to the substantial offer. However, frustration with the length of negotiations with representatives of the Melnyk estate and New York-based banker Galatioto Sports Partners (GSP) led him to withdraw from the process.

Apostolopoulos is the second bidder to walk away from the sale, following Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds and the Markham-based Remington Group, who withdrew last month.

Their departure came after the estate and GSP declined their request for a 30-day negotiation window with the National Capital Commission and the city of Ottawa to explore the possibility of a new arena.

The remaining bidders for Ottawa Senators

Among the remaining bidders, sources suggest that the bid by Los Angeles-based producer Neko Sparks is underfunded and unlikely to emerge as the victor. This leaves Toronto businessmen Michael Andlauer and Jeffrey and Michael Kimel of Harlo Capital as the primary contenders, with neither group having submitted a $1 billion bid for the Ottawa Senators.

Andlauer, who is a part-owner of the Montreal Canadiens and a member of the NHL's board of governors, is reportedly highly motivated to acquire the Senators. It is rumored that he is considering bringing in new investors to increase his bid, which is believed to be in the range of $900 million. While his ties to the league hold weight, he must ensure his bid is competitive enough to secure the franchise.

Meanwhile, Toronto billionaire Jamie Salter has submitted a revised offer to GSP, further adding to the intrigue surrounding the sale process.

As the negotiations drag on, both the bidders and the fans of the Ottawa Senators are growing increasingly frustrated with the prolonged timeline. The team has been officially up for sale since November 7, and it has now been nearly four weeks since the binding bids were submitted.

The hope is that a resolution will be reached soon, bringing stability and a promising future for the Ottawa Senators under new ownership.

Poll : 0 votes