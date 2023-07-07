Ottawa Senators training camp 2023: Young defenceman garnering attention thanks to dominant display

The Ottawa Senators Training Camp for the 2023 season is in full swing, and one young player is quickly making a name for himself. Tyler Kleven, a promising defenceman, has been turning heads with his impressive performance on the ice. His combination of size, skill, and physicality has set him apart from his peers, earning him praise from coaches and teammates alike.

At the development camp, Kleven's presence was undeniable. Standing at an imposing six feet four inches and weighing 200 pounds, he effortlessly tossed fellow prospects around with a simple thrust of his shoulder. His physical dominance made it clear that he was a man among boys on the ice.

Ottawa Senators @Senators "It's good to come in and meet all the new guys and see the staff and the facility again."



Tyler Kleven on the first day of Dev Camp "It's good to come in and meet all the new guys and see the staff and the facility again."Tyler Kleven on the first day of Dev Camp https://t.co/98XCZMYnJH

Kleven's skills go beyond just physical strength. In a recent ice drill, he displayed his offensive prowess and powerful shot. Despite being in a two-versus-four setup, Kleven and his teammate showcased precise puck control, resulting in two impressive goals, including a blistering one-timer that found the back of the net just under the crossbar. Kleven's offensive abilities have always been a strength, and his experience on the power play has further enhanced his confidence.

Interestingly, Kleven was initially seen as a future shutdown, defensive defenceman due to his size and defensive abilities. Yet, his time at the University of North Dakota proved to be instrumental in his development. While his teammate Jake Sanderson made a seamless jump to the NHL after two years at UND, Kleven opted for a third year, honing his skills as an all-around defenceman.

Journey leading upto his NHL debut with Ottawa Senators

During his sophomore season, Kleven's contributions were notable. He chipped in with seven goals and three assists in 38 games, while Sanderson excelled in running UND's offense from the back end. The following season, with Sanderson in Ottawa, Kleven expanded his role at UND and displayed his offensive capabilities further. He tripled his assists output and recorded 18 points in 35 games, showcasing his growth as a player.

Kleven's progress caught the attention of the Ottawa Senators' coaching staff, leading to his inclusion in the team's lineup for eight games at the end of the 2022-23 season. Although he did not find the back of the net, he exhibit his big shot and logged an average of 14 minutes and 41 seconds of ice time per game, impressing with his poise and adaptability to the NHL level.

Note: Kleven's entry-level deal allows the Ottawa Senators to send him down to the AHL Belleville without having to clear waivers.

Poll : 0 votes